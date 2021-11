On October 27, professional hockey player Kyle Beach identified himself as John Doe in the sexual assault case involving former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich. Since being brave enough to come forward with this brave story, the NHL and many individuals in it have taken some serious but well deserved heat, and some have even lost their jobs. As for Beach, he is continuing to go about his business, and his currently playing his second season with the Black Dragons Erfurt which is a team based in Germany. On Friday night, he suited up for his first game since his interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, and was able to score twice in an 8-2 win.

