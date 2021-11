One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen artwork has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if or when Nobara Kugisaki makes her grand return to action in the series! The manga might have kicked off its newest arc with Yuji and Megumi's enrollment in the Culling Game, but there are still many lingering questions and mysteries from the fallout of the status quo shifting Shibuya Incident. There are many fighters and allies with a mystery status as fans question whether or not they are alive or dead, and unfortunately Nobara is at the center of most of this.

