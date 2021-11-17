ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Noem's daughter says she's quitting real estate business

By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Courier News
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter on Tuesday said she would quit the real estate appraiser business following scrutiny over whether her mother...

sdpb.org

Industry official says she's 'never heard' of document disclosed in Noem appraiser controversy

A document disclosure in the controversy surrounding Gov. Kristi Noem and her daughter is causing confusion in the South Dakota appraiser community. The governor’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, authorized the release of the document this week. It’s a stipulation agreement. It shows that Peters was working with state officials last year on a path to an appraiser license, including additional classes and a re-submitted work sample.
ECONOMY
dakotafreepress.com

Noem’s Daughter Quits Appraising, Joins Labor Secretary in Smokescreen Attack on Press and GOAC

Sister Kennedy must need some help directing Mom’s campaign finances…. In a vituperative letter, Kassidy Peters, daughter of Governor Kristi Noem, announces to the Department of Labor and Regulation, Legislative leaders, and the public that she is quitting real estate appraisal and releasing the remediation plan the Department approved in August 2020 to help her complete her “long and difficult path” to appraiser certification. Seething with “disappointment and anger” at press for investigating her mom’s nepotism and at the Government Operations and Audit Committee for actually looking into the scandal, the second daughter of the most powerful woman in South Dakota plays the victim, blaming GOAC and the media for doing “irreparable damage” to her business and saying that she has “nothing left to fight for nor hide.”
POLITICS
State
South Dakota State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Governor Noem's daughter to end appraisal work

(Pierre, SD) -- Governor Kristi Noem's daughter is set to end her appraisal activities. Kassidy Peters says she will resign from her appraisal job at the end of the year and will turn in her licenses. Peters sent a letter Tuesday to South Dakota Department of Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman saying she is angry and disappointed that her "good name and professional reputation" has been damaged by questions about her experience with the Appraisal Certification Program.
POLITICS
KEVN

Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, will resign from her appraisal job and turn in her licenses at the end of the year. In a letter to Secretary Marcia Hultman with the South Dakota Deparment of Labor, Peters writes to “express my disappointment and anger that my good name and professional reputation continue to be damaged by questions and misinformation concerning the Appraisal Certification Program.”
PIERRE, SD
Person
Kristi Noem
Sioux City Journal

Noem announces she's seeking a second term as governor

Gov. Kristi Noem, who's considered a rising star in the Republican Party, formally launched her reelection campaign on Friday. Her campaign said in a statement that she has raised over $10 million since she was elected three years ago. She has more than $6.5 million in cash on hand, the campaign said. She had already said she would seek a second term.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

South Dakota Lawmakers to Press for Noem Daughter's Records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are pressing Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration to hand over a document that could prove whether a plan was in place to give her daughter another chance to win a real estate appraiser license prior to a meeting last year that has spurred conflict-of-interest questions.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
VIRGINIA STATE
#Ap
msmagazine.com

The U.S. Should Stop Being Hypocritical When It Comes to Ending Child Marriage

Our girls are not passports; they are human beings deserving of freedom and choice, especially when it comes to marriage. Over two years ago, the U.S. government published a report titled “How the U.S. Immigration System Encourages Child Marriages.” The report highlighted inadequate policies that, to this day, fail to protect vulnerable girls and allow child marriage to continue in the United States.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
