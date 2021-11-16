ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: You Loved ‘These Violent Delights,’ Now Get Ready for ‘Our Violent Ends’

By Cu Fleshman
charactermedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This review contains spoilers for “These Violent Delights.”. The year is 1927. Under the glittering lights of Shanghai, a monster has awakened with an all-consuming thirst for blood. And no, we’re not just talking about the literal, flesh-and-blood monster that threatened Roma Montagov and Juliette Cai in Chloe Gong’s first...

charactermedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
oswegonian.com

‘Our Violent Ends’ promises exciting ‘Romeo and Juliet’ retelling

Is anyone a fan of the popular Shakespeare story “Romeo and Juliet?” If so, then pick up the TikTok sensation, “These Violent Delights’’ by Chloe Gong. Now is a better time than ever to check it out as its sequel, “Our Violent Ends,” is expected to be released Nov. 16. As many have probably guessed, this book is in fact a “Romeo and Juliet” retelling that takes place in Shanghai in 1926.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
theyoungfolks.com

‘Our Violent Ends’ interview: Chloe Gong talks her upcoming sequel, post-college/pandemic writing process, and future projects

Following the success of the widely acclaimed These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong returns a year after her debut’s publication with its highly anticipated sequel, Our Violent Ends. This Shakespearian retelling set in 1920s Shanghai continues after the devastating conclusion of These Violent Delights, the first book in Gong’s duology. Juliette...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
tucson.com

Review: 'Somebody Loves You,' by Mona Arshi

——— Deliberately based in Sheffield, England — away from the typical publishing centers of London and Oxford — the publishing company And Other Stories aims "to push people's reading limits and help them discover authors of adventurous and inspiring writing," as well as to champion "stories other publishers often consider too risky to take on."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield & Boyfriend Tyrone NOT Speaking Over Season 14 Drama

Sheree Whitfield‘s return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is already whipping up the drama before season 14 commences airing. As an RHOA original, Whitfield has a long and storied relationship with the show – as such, naturally, brings a lot to the franchise. And this time her relationship with...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Scarlets#Communist#Kuomintang#The White Flowers
The Independent

House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
audacy.com

Eight of the best lyrics from 80s Country love songs

The 1980s — Yes, the hair was big, but Country talent was bigger as the vocals of artists like George Jones, Dolly Parton, Randy Travis and Reba McEntire filled our speakers. Take a trip down memory lane by tuning into Audacy’s ‘80s Country Classics exclusive station. Not only a prime...
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy