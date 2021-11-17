ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Argentina draws with Brazil, qualifies for 2022 World Cup

By MAURICIO SAVARESE AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina secured a place in next year's World Cup after a 0-0 draw against Brazil on Tuesday, giving Lionel Messi his fifth and possibly final shot at winning the only major trophy missing in his career. Second-place Argentina qualified after Chile lost 2-0 at home...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Lionel Messi leads Argentina's players in a unanimous show of support for stricken team-mate Sergio Aguero, with a giant banner unfurled before World Cup qualifier against Brazil as Barcelona striker battles heart issues

Argentina's players unfurled a giant banner in support of Sergio Aguero prior to their 2022 World Cup qualifier with Brazil on Tuesday night. Barcelona striker Aguero has been advised to take three months out of football due to arrhythmia heart issues, which flared up against Alaves in LaLiga last month.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona offer encouragement to wantaway PSG prospect Xavi Simons

Barcelona have offered encouragement to PSG prospect Xavi Simons over his wish to return. It emerged over the weekend that the 18 year-old is keen on returning to Barca as his contract with PSG runs down this season. Simons left Barca two years ago to sign for PSG just days...
SOCCER
AFP

Qatar and PSG, a lasting bond beyond the 2022 World Cup

Qatar's investment in French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and its use of the club as a central tool for the gas-rich emirate's soft power diplomacy over the past decade, is unlikely to change after next year's World Cup, experts predict.  "Paris Saint-Germain is central to this policy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Cueva
Person
Pedro Gallese
Person
Gianluca Lapadula
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Ricardo Gareca
Person
Alisson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Indonesia hosts World Superbike finale on brand-new circuit

MANDALIKA, Indonesia (AP) — The final Superbike World Championship round on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok drew tens of thousands of fans on Sunday, the biggest crowd for any event in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as Toprak Razgatlioglu became the first-ever Turkish rider to win the title.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

Saudi Arabia's launch of its first women's football league on Monday will clear the way for girls who dream of turning professional -- and maybe even playing in a World Cup. Long condemned for harsh restrictions on women, Saudi Arabia lifted a decades-old ban on female footballers only a few years ago, and it is now aiming to develop a national team strong enough to contest major tournaments. The ultra-conservative Muslim nation has faced criticism of using sports events to gloss over its poor human rights record and the jailing of women activists. Its latest step in the reform drive came this month when the Saudi football federation announced the formation of a women's soccer league in which 16 teams will take part with games in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
UEFA
The Independent

Lyon-Marseille clash called off as Dimitri Payet hit by bottle thrown from crowd

Lyon’s match at home to Marseille was called off after visiting forward Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.Fan disorder has blighted Ligue 1 in recent months and Marseille supporters were banned from attending the game after sanctions against the club for a previous pitch invasion and clash with Angers fans in September.The game at Groupama Stadium was just four minutes old when Payet was struck on the head by a water bottle as he attempted to take a corner.Lyon vs. Marseille is brought to a halt after Dimitri Payet was struck on the side of...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy