Argentina draws with Brazil, qualifies for 2022 World Cup

Saudi Arabia's launch of its first women's football league on Monday will clear the way for girls who dream of turning professional -- and maybe even playing in a World Cup. Long condemned for harsh restrictions on women, Saudi Arabia lifted a decades-old ban on female footballers only a few years ago, and it is now aiming to develop a national team strong enough to contest major tournaments. The ultra-conservative Muslim nation has faced criticism of using sports events to gloss over its poor human rights record and the jailing of women activists. Its latest step in the reform drive came this month when the Saudi football federation announced the formation of a women's soccer league in which 16 teams will take part with games in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

