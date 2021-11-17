ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOVITEC Gives the Ferrari Roma the Carbon Fiber Treatment

Cover picture for the articleAfter giving the Ferrari F8 Spider its N-LARGO treatment earlier this month, German auto tuner NOVITEC has now turned its attention over to the Italian supercar maker’s elegant Roma model,. While aesthetic changes to the Roma are kept subtle, the company has kept aerodynamics at...

Carscoops

Ferrari Roma Gets A Discreet Makeover And A Power Boost By Novitec

It has already been two years since Ferrari unveiled the Roma, so it’s about time for Novitec to present its own version. The tuning kit for Maranello’s entry-level GT includes discreet styling updates and more power from the twin-turbo V8. Starting with the exterior design, Novitec’s bodykit is made of...
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG GLS63 Gets Extreme Carbon-Fiber Makeover

With its wide Panamericana grille, massive air intakes, and flared fenders housing wheels up to 23 inches in size, the Mercedes-AMG GLS63 is already one mean-looking SUV in stock form. If, however, the AMG GLS63 still looks too restrained for you, Larte Design has revealed a new "Winner" body kit that adds copious amounts of carbon fiber to make AMG's flagship SUV look even more menacing.
Motor1.com

Ferrari Roma Receives Subtle Yet Tasteful Tuning From Novitec

The Ferrari Roma is generally seen as a beautifully-designed Prancing Horse – at least on the outside where it looks sultry and evocative. Even the first-ever Director of Ferrari-Maserati Concept Design and Development Frank Stephenson was impressed with the car, giving it a high 9.5 out of 10 on its usual design critique videos uploaded on YouTube.
Motor1.com

Check Out This C1 Corvette Homage With Carbon Fiber Body, 673 HP

Dave Kindig and his company Kindig-it Design have built two wild roadsters with a look inspired by the 1953 Chevrolet Corvette and have a potent powertrain. Rather than the original fiberglass body, these silver and white cars now use carbon fiber panels. The result is a striking retromod. The design...
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Loses Carbon Fiber Handling Package

The 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 won't be available with the Carbon Fiber Handling Package, according to Ford Authority citing "sources familiar with the matter." The Handling Package and Carbon Fiber Track Package will still be available. Ford confirmed this info to Motor1.com. "The Carbon Fiber Handling package was a...
Motor1.com

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Is A 500-HP Turn-Key Race Car

We've already seen the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The ultimate evolution of the 718 Cayman family debuted just ahead of this, which you could say is the ultimate racing evolution of the family. It's the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, designed and built solely for taming tracks as a turn-key race car. That means the Clubsport isn't street legal, but hey, that's what the new Cayman GT4 RS is for.
hypebeast.com

Ferrari Unveils the 828-Horsepower Daytona SP3

Ferrari has just unveiled the latest addition to its highly exclusive “Icona” series: the Daytona SP3. Designed to be a racer through and through, the new hypercar draws inspiration from Ferrari’s legendary victory at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, taking home all top three positions that year. Carrying an upgraded version of the 812 Superfast’s 6.5-liter V12, the mid-engine car can push out a whopping 828 horsepower and 514 pound-feet of torque through its seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, propelling it from 0-62mph in a mere 2.85 seconds and 0-124mph in just 7.4 seconds.
hypebeast.com

DiW Crafts Carbon Fiber/DLC Black Grail Project Patek Philippe Nautilus

DiW has recently given Patek Philippe’s Nautilus 5711 a whole new makeover. Part of Designa Individual’s Black Grail Project — where they create carbon versions of some of the most iconic watches — this 5711 took a total of ten months of development and another six months of assembly time.
topgear.com

The Novitec F8 N-Largo Spider is an 807bhp hairdryer

According to German tuner Novitec, only 15 examples of the F8 N-Largo Spider that you see above will ever exist. That’s despite the fact that its F8 Tributo-based coupe (which was also limited to 15 cars) sold out within “just a few days” of its launch. Anyway, most of what...
The Next Web

Hands-on: Urtopia’s 13 kg carbon fiber ebike promises big smarts

There are two types of ebike riders: those who want as much power as possible, weight be darned, and those who prefer something that balances power with a natural riding experience. The Urtopia ebike, a futuristic carbon fiber ride currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo, is the latter. The bike is currently...
Robb Report

An All-Electric Audi RS6 Avant Wagon Could Be Here by 2023

Audi’s coveted high-performance wagons aren’t going anywhere, even as it commits itself to an electric future. In fact, it sounds like they’re going to evolve right along with the brand. The German luxury marque is working on a battery-powered version of its most powerful wagon, the RS6 Avant, Autocar is reporting. The sporty EV won’t replace the internal combustion version of the beloved model outright; it’ll be a compliment to it. Although the marque has been quick to expand its lineup of fully electric sedans, crossovers and SUVs the last couple years, it currently offers only one battery-powered Audi Sports model—the RS...
Gadget Flow

Yeti Cycles 160E carbon fiber eMTB features a 630 Wh battery and new suspension platform

Ride to your heart’s content with the Yeti Cycles 160E carbon fiber eMTB. Equipped with a 630 Wh battery, it can attack any terrain with consistent power. Impressively, the remote charging port powers the battery in just 5 hours. Moreover, this carbon fiber eMTB features the brand’s new suspension platform to bring unprecedented speed and performance. In fact, this suspension system takes you farther and faster. Furthermore, the Yeti Cycles 160E features a 25 km/h maximum speed, elevating its performance and composure, even when you’re traveling fast. This bike’s suited towards adventurists, as its seat tube offers full travel dropper post compatibility to maximize agility. Finally, its internal wire management design provides a sleek finish. Overall, enjoy more speed and agility on the road with this bike.
powerandmotoryacht.com

A Carbon-Fiber Sunshade Solution

Nanette Hultgren lives in Palmetto, Florida these days and runs a thriving business there that sells an array of innovative carbon-fiber sunshade support poles. She calls the business BLACKSTICK and, over the past decade, the burgeoning little company has gradually supplanted and indeed eclipsed her original, awning and upholstery operation, Shellback Canvas. A Shellback, of course, is an honorific given to a salty soul who’s crossed the equator by boat. Hultgren earned the designation in her more youthful years after a stint at Cal Maritime got her a job on a large, oceangoing tugboat. The long, bluewater voyages ultimately took their toll, however, and Hultgren decided that making biminis, cushions, boom tents, awnings, sunshades and other canvas products—and essentially being home every night—was a heck of a lot more fun than spending months on end plunging across the high seas.
CNBC

Ford's new custom electric pickup truck is a blast from the past

The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck features the retro-styling of a 1978 F-100 pickup with electric motors and batteries from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford and its partners built the vehicle to showcase its new e-crate motor that's on sale through its aftermarket and performance division. Ford Motor unveiled Tuesday...
SlashGear

This huge Hyundai EV concept is hiding something important

Hyundai is hiding something important in plain sight. While the new Hyundai SEVEN Concept – unveiled today at the LA Auto Show 2021 – may be an expansive vision of what an all-electric SUV might look like with a lavish lounge interior, it’s in fact a thinly-veiled preview of what’s expected to be a three-row EV set to join the IONIQ line.
Robb Report

This Unknown EV Just Beat Out Rivian and Lincoln for Top All-Electric SUV at the LA Auto Show

Tesla may dominate the EV market right now, but that’s not going to stop other automakers from trying to knock the brand off its perch. Earlier this week, Southern California startup Mullen unveiled its new EV at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Dubbed the Five, the brand’s first crossover SUV blends sleek design, a plush interior and a 325-mile range. It’s fair to say the EV made a good impression, as it was the recipient of the convention’s ZEVA Award for the top all-electric SUV, beating out entries from Lincoln and Rivian. The Five features a design that’s at once athletic and...
