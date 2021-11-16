ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few-Shot Self-Rationalization with Natural Language Prompts

By Ana Marasović, Iz Beltagy, Doug Downey, Matthew E. Peters
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Self-rationalization models that predict task labels and generate free-text elaborations for their predictions could enable more intuitive interaction with NLP systems. These models are, however, currently trained with a large amount of human-written free-text explanations for each...

