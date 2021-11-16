ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Words of Wisdom: Representational Harms in Learning From AI Communication

By Amanda Buddemeyer, Erin Walker, Malihe Alikhani
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Many educational technologies use artificial intelligence (AI) that presents generated or produced language to the learner. We contend that all language, including all AI communication, encodes information about the identity of the human or humans who contributed to crafting the language. With AI communication, however,...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

WORDS OF WISDOM: Examining Our Strengths and Weaknesses

“Whenever we come together to share strengths it breeds competition; whenever we come together sharing our weaknesses, it breeds community.” — Anonymous. We live in divisive times. If one spends much time “catching up” on news or social media, or talking about politics and social trends with one’s friends, the common theme seems to focus on our divisions, our differences, and winning some argument or political event. We like to boast about our strengths and hide our weaknesses.
arxiv.org

From words to connections: Word use similarity as an honest signal conducive to employees' digital communication

Bringing together considerations from three research trends (honest signals of collaboration, socio-semantic networks and homophily theory), we hypothesise that word use similarity and having similar social network positions are linked with the level of employees' digital interaction. To verify our hypothesis, we analyse the communication of close to 1600 employees, interacting on the intranet communication forum of a large company. We study their social dynamics and the 'honest signals' that, in past research, proved to be conducive to employees' engagement and collaboration. We find that word use similarity is the main driver of interaction, much more than other language characteristics or similarity in network position. Our results suggest carefully choosing the language according to the target audience and have practical implications for both company managers and online community administrators. Understanding how to better use language could, for example, support the development of knowledge sharing practices or internal communication campaigns.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Implicit SVD for Graph Representation Learning

Recent improvements in the performance of state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods for Graph Representational Learning (GRL) have come at the cost of significant computational resource requirements for training, e.g., for calculating gradients via backprop over many data epochs. Meanwhile, Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) can find closed-form solutions to convex problems, using merely a handful of epochs. In this paper, we make GRL more computationally tractable for those with modest hardware. We design a framework that computes SVD of \textit{implicitly} defined matrices, and apply this framework to several GRL tasks. For each task, we derive linear approximation of a SOTA model, where we design (expensive-to-store) matrix $\mathbf{M}$ and train the model, in closed-form, via SVD of $\mathbf{M}$, without calculating entries of $\mathbf{M}$. By converging to a unique point in one step, and without calculating gradients, our models show competitive empirical test performance over various graphs such as article citation and biological interaction networks. More importantly, SVD can initialize a deeper model, that is architected to be non-linear almost everywhere, though behaves linearly when its parameters reside on a hyperplane, onto which SVD initializes. The deeper model can then be fine-tuned within only a few epochs. Overall, our procedure trains hundreds of times faster than state-of-the-art methods, while competing on empirical test performance. We open-source our implementation at: this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Topic-aware latent models for representation learning on networks

Network representation learning (NRL) methods have received significant attention over the last years thanks to their success in several graph analysis problems, including node classification, link prediction, and clustering. Such methods aim to map each vertex of the network into a low-dimensional space in a way that the structural information of the network is preserved. Of particular interest are methods based on random walks; such methods transform the network into a collection of node sequences, aiming to learn node representations by predicting the context of each node within the sequence. In this paper, we introduce TNE, a generic framework to enhance the embeddings of nodes acquired by means of random walk-based approaches with topic-based information. Similar to the concept of topical word embeddings in Natural Language Processing, the proposed model first assigns each node to a latent community with the favor of various statistical graph models and community detection methods and then learns the enhanced topic-aware representations. We evaluate our methodology in two downstream tasks: node classification and link prediction. The experimental results demonstrate that by incorporating node and community embeddings, we are able to outperform widely-known baseline NRL models.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Edi#Computers And Society
arxiv.org

Common Language for Goal-Oriented Semantic Communications: A Curriculum Learning Framework

Semantic communications will play a critical role in enabling goal-oriented services over next-generation wireless systems. However, most prior art in this domain is restricted to specific applications (e.g., text or image), and it does not enable goal-oriented communications in which the effectiveness of the transmitted information must be considered along with the semantics so as to execute a certain task. In this paper, a comprehensive semantic communications framework is proposed for enabling goal-oriented task execution. To capture the semantics between a speaker and a listener, a common language is defined using the concept of beliefs to enable the speaker to describe the environment observations to the listener. Then, an optimization problem is posed to choose the minimum set of beliefs that perfectly describes the observation while minimizing the task execution time and transmission cost. A novel top-down framework that combines curriculum learning (CL) and reinforcement learning (RL) is proposed to solve this problem. Simulation results show that the proposed CL method outperforms traditional RL in terms of convergence time, task execution time, and transmission cost during training.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Analysis of 5G academic Network based on graph representation learning method

With the rapid development of 5th Generation Mobile Communication Technology (5G), the diverse forms of collaboration and extensive data in academic social networks constructed by 5G papers make the management and analysis of academic social networks increasingly challenging. Despite the particular success achieved by representation learning in analyzing academic and social networks, most present presentation learning models focus on maintaining the first-order and second-order similarity of nodes. They rarely possess similar structural characteristics of spatial independence in the network. This paper proposes a Low-order Network representation Learning Model (LNLM) based on Non-negative Matrix Factorization (NMF) to solve these problems. The model uses the random walk method to extract low-order features of nodes and map multiple components to a low-dimensional space, effectively maintaining the internal correlation between members. This paper verifies the performance of this model, conducts comparative experiments on four test datasets and four real network datasets through downstream tasks such as multi-label classification, clustering, and link prediction. Comparing eight mainstream network representation learning models shows that the proposed model can significantly improve the detection efficiency and learning methods and effectively extract local and low-order features of the network.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Improving Learning from Demonstrations by Learning from Experience

How to make imitation learning more general when demonstrations are relatively limited has been a persistent problem in reinforcement learning (RL). Poor demonstrations lead to narrow and biased date distribution, non-Markovian human expert demonstration makes it difficult for the agent to learn, and over-reliance on sub-optimal trajectories can make it hard for the agent to improve its performance. To solve these problems we propose a new algorithm named TD3fG that can smoothly transition from learning from experts to learning from experience. Our algorithm achieves good performance in the MUJOCO environment with limited and sub-optimal demonstrations. We use behavior cloning to train the network as a reference action generator and utilize it in terms of both loss function and exploration noise. This innovation can help agents extract a priori knowledge from demonstrations while reducing the detrimental effects of the poor Markovian properties of the demonstrations. It has a better performance compared to the BC+ fine-tuning and DDPGfD approach, especially when the demonstrations are relatively limited. We call our method TD3fG meaning TD3 from a generator.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
Scientific American

How Certain Gestures Help You Learn New Words

When learning a foreign language, most people fall back on traditional methods: reading, writing, listening and repeating. But if you also gesture with your arms while studying, you can remember the vocabulary better, even months later. Linking a word to brain areas responsible for movement strengthens the memory of its meaning. This is the conclusion a research team reached after using magnetic pulses to deliberately disrupt these areas in language learners. “Our results provide neuroscientific evidence for why learning techniques that involve the body’s motor system should be used more often,” neuroscientist Brian Mathias, of the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Leipzig, said in a news release.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning Object-Centric Representations of Multi-Object Scenes from Multiple Views

Learning object-centric representations of multi-object scenes is a promising approach towards machine intelligence, facilitating high-level reasoning and control from visual sensory data. However, current approaches for unsupervised object-centric scene representation are incapable of aggregating information from multiple observations of a scene. As a result, these "single-view" methods form their representations of a 3D scene based only on a single 2D observation (view). Naturally, this leads to several inaccuracies, with these methods falling victim to single-view spatial ambiguities. To address this, we propose The Multi-View and Multi-Object Network (MulMON) -- a method for learning accurate, object-centric representations of multi-object scenes by leveraging multiple views. In order to sidestep the main technical difficulty of the multi-object-multi-view scenario -- maintaining object correspondences across views -- MulMON iteratively updates the latent object representations for a scene over multiple views. To ensure that these iterative updates do indeed aggregate spatial information to form a complete 3D scene understanding, MulMON is asked to predict the appearance of the scene from novel viewpoints during training. Through experiments, we show that MulMON better-resolves spatial ambiguities than single-view methods -- learning more accurate and disentangled object representations -- and also achieves new functionality in predicting object segmentations for novel viewpoints.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Promoting Resilience in Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning via Confusion-Based Communication

Recent advances in multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) provide a variety of tools that support the ability of agents to adapt to unexpected changes in their environment, and to operate successfully given their environment's dynamic nature (which may be intensified by the presence of other agents). In this work, we highlight the relationship between a group's ability to collaborate effectively and the group's resilience, which we measure as the group's ability to adapt to perturbations in the environment. To promote resilience, we suggest facilitating collaboration via a novel confusion-based communication protocol according to which agents broadcast observations that are misaligned with their previous experiences. We allow decisions regarding the width and frequency of messages to be learned autonomously by agents, which are incentivized to reduce confusion. We present empirical evaluation of our approach in a variety of MARL settings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Generalization Bounds and Algorithms for Learning to Communicate over Additive Noise Channels

An additive noise channel is considered, in which the distribution of the noise is nonparametric and unknown. The problem of learning encoders and decoders based on noise samples is considered. For uncoded communication systems, the problem of choosing a codebook and possibly also a generalized minimal distance decoder (which is parameterized by a covariance matrix) is addressed. High probability generalization bounds for the error probability loss function, as well as for a hinge-type surrogate loss function are provided. A stochastic-gradient based alternating-minimization algorithm for the latter loss function is proposed. In addition, a Gibbs-based algorithm that gradually expurgates an initial codebook from codewords in order to obtain a smaller codebook with improved error probability is proposed, and bounds on its average empirical error and generalization error, as well as a high probability generalization bound, are stated. Various experiments demonstrate the performance of the proposed algorithms. For coded systems, the problem of maximizing the mutual information between the input and the output with respect to the input distribution is addressed, and uniform convergence bounds for two different classes of input distributions are obtained.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning on Human Decision Models for Uniquely Collaborative AI Teammates

In 2021 the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory held an internal challenge to develop artificially intelligent (AI) agents that could excel at the collaborative card game Hanabi. Agents were evaluated on their ability to play with human players whom the agents had never previously encountered. This study details the development of the agent that won the challenge by achieving a human-play average score of 16.5, outperforming the current state-of-the-art for human-bot Hanabi scores. The winning agent's development consisted of observing and accurately modeling the author's decision making in Hanabi, then training with a behavioral clone of the author. Notably, the agent discovered a human-complementary play style by first mimicking human decision making, then exploring variations to the human-like strategy that led to higher simulated human-bot scores. This work examines in detail the design and implementation of this human compatible Hanabi teammate, as well as the existence and implications of human-complementary strategies and how they may be explored for more successful applications of AI in human machine teams.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Visual Time-Series Representation Learning and Clustering

Time-series data is generated ubiquitously from Internet-of-Things (IoT) infrastructure, connected and wearable devices, remote sensing, autonomous driving research and, audio-video communications, in enormous volumes. This paper investigates the potential of unsupervised representation learning for these time-series. In this paper, we use a novel data transformation along with novel unsupervised learning regime to transfer the learning from other domains to time-series where the former have extensive models heavily trained on very large labelled datasets. We conduct extensive experiments to demonstrate the potential of the proposed approach through time-series clustering.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

RecGURU: Adversarial Learning of Generalized User Representations for Cross-Domain Recommendation

Cross-domain recommendation can help alleviate the data sparsity issue in traditional sequential recommender systems. In this paper, we propose the RecGURU algorithm framework to generate a Generalized User Representation (GUR) incorporating user information across domains in sequential recommendation, even when there is minimum or no common users in the two domains. We propose a self-attentive autoencoder to derive latent user representations, and a domain discriminator, which aims to predict the origin domain of a generated latent representation. We propose a novel adversarial learning method to train the two modules to unify user embeddings generated from different domains into a single global GUR for each user. The learned GUR captures the overall preferences and characteristics of a user and thus can be used to augment the behavior data and improve recommendations in any single domain in which the user is involved. Extensive experiments have been conducted on two public cross-domain recommendation datasets as well as a large dataset collected from real-world applications. The results demonstrate that RecGURU boosts performance and outperforms various state-of-the-art sequential recommendation and cross-domain recommendation methods. The collected data will be released to facilitate future research.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Component Transfer Learning for Deep RL Based on Abstract Representations

In this work we investigate a specific transfer learning approach for deep reinforcement learning in the context where the internal dynamics between two tasks are the same but the visual representations differ. We learn a low-dimensional encoding of the environment, meant to capture summarizing abstractions, from which the internal dynamics and value functions are learned. Transfer is then obtained by freezing the learned internal dynamics and value functions, thus reusing the shared low-dimensional embedding space. When retraining the encoder for transfer, we make several observations: (i) in some cases, there are local minima that have small losses but a mismatching embedding space, resulting in poor task performance and (ii) in the absence of local minima, the output of the encoder converges in our experiments to the same embedding space, which leads to a fast and efficient transfer as compared to learning from scratch. The local minima are caused by the reduced degree of freedom of the optimization process caused by the frozen models. We also find that the transfer performance is heavily reliant on the base model; some base models often result in a successful transfer, whereas other base models often result in a failing transfer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Contrast-reconstruction Representation Learning for Self-supervised Skeleton-based Action Recognition

Skeleton-based action recognition is widely used in varied areas, e.g., surveillance and human-machine interaction. Existing models are mainly learned in a supervised manner, thus heavily depending on large-scale labeled data which could be infeasible when labels are prohibitively expensive. In this paper, we propose a novel Contrast-Reconstruction Representation Learning network (CRRL) that simultaneously captures postures and motion dynamics for unsupervised skeleton-based action recognition. It mainly consists of three parts: Sequence Reconstructor, Contrastive Motion Learner, and Information Fuser. The Sequence Reconstructor learns representation from skeleton coordinate sequence via reconstruction, thus the learned representation tends to focus on trivial postural coordinates and be hesitant in motion learning. To enhance the learning of motions, the Contrastive Motion Learner performs contrastive learning between the representations learned from coordinate sequence and additional velocity sequence, respectively. Finally, in the Information Fuser, we explore varied strategies to combine the Sequence Reconstructor and Contrastive Motion Learner, and propose to capture postures and motions simultaneously via a knowledge-distillation based fusion strategy that transfers the motion learning from the Contrastive Motion Learner to the Sequence Reconstructor. Experimental results on several benchmarks, i.e., NTU RGB+D 60, NTU RGB+D 120, CMU mocap, and NW-UCLA, demonstrate the promise of the proposed CRRL method by far outperforming state-of-the-art approaches.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

FLIX: A Simple and Communication-Efficient Alternative to Local Methods in Federated Learning

Federated Learning (FL) is an increasingly popular machine learning paradigm in which multiple nodes try to collaboratively learn under privacy, communication and multiple heterogeneity constraints. A persistent problem in federated learning is that it is not clear what the optimization objective should be: the standard average risk minimization of supervised learning is inadequate in handling several major constraints specific to federated learning, such as communication adaptivity and personalization control. We identify several key desiderata in frameworks for federated learning and introduce a new framework, FLIX, that takes into account the unique challenges brought by federated learning. FLIX has a standard finite-sum form, which enables practitioners to tap into the immense wealth of existing (potentially non-local) methods for distributed optimization. Through a smart initialization that does not require any communication, FLIX does not require the use of local steps but is still provably capable of performing dissimilarity regularization on par with local methods. We give several algorithms for solving the FLIX formulation efficiently under communication constraints. Finally, we corroborate our theoretical results with extensive experimentation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Exploring Feature Representation Learning for Semi-supervised Medical Image Segmentation

This paper presents a simple yet effective two-stage framework for semi-supervised medical image segmentation. Our key insight is to explore the feature representation learning with labeled and unlabeled (i.e., pseudo labeled) images to enhance the segmentation performance. In the first stage, we present an aleatoric uncertainty-aware method, namely AUA, to improve the segmentation performance for generating high-quality pseudo labels. Considering the inherent ambiguity of medical images, AUA adaptively regularizes the consistency on images with low ambiguity. To enhance the representation learning, we propose a stage-adaptive contrastive learning method, including a boundary-aware contrastive loss to regularize the labeled images in the first stage and a prototype-aware contrastive loss to optimize both labeled and pseudo labeled images in the second stage. The boundary-aware contrastive loss only optimizes pixels around the segmentation boundaries to reduce the computational cost. The prototype-aware contrastive loss fully leverages both labeled images and pseudo labeled images by building a centroid for each class to reduce computational cost for pair-wise comparison. Our method achieves the best results on two public medical image segmentation benchmarks. Notably, our method outperforms the prior state-of-the-art by 5.7% on Dice for colon tumor segmentation relying on just 5% labeled images.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploring Non-Contrastive Representation Learning for Deep Clustering

Existing deep clustering methods rely on contrastive learning for representation learning, which requires negative examples to form an embedding space where all instances are well-separated. However, the negative examples inevitably give rise to the class collision issue, compromising the representation learning for clustering. In this paper, we explore non-contrastive representation learning for deep clustering, termed NCC, which is based on BYOL, a representative method without negative examples. First, we propose to align one augmented view of instance with the neighbors of another view in the embedding space, called positive sampling strategy, which avoids the class collision issue caused by the negative examples and hence improves the within-cluster compactness. Second, we propose to encourage alignment between two augmented views of one prototype and uniformity among all prototypes, named prototypical contrastive loss or ProtoCL, which can maximize the inter-cluster distance. Moreover, we formulate NCC in an Expectation-Maximization (EM) framework, in which E-step utilizes spherical k-means to estimate the pseudo-labels of instances and distribution of prototypes from a target network and M-step leverages the proposed losses to optimize an online network. As a result, NCC forms an embedding space where all clusters are well-separated and within-cluster examples are compact. Experimental results on several clustering benchmark datasets including ImageNet-1K demonstrate that NCC outperforms the state-of-the-art methods by a significant margin.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy