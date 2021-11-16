ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Attention-based Multi-hypothesis Fusion for Speech Summarization

By Takatomo Kano, Atsunori Ogawa, Marc Delcroix, Shinji Watanabe
Speech summarization, which generates a text summary from speech, can be achieved by combining automatic speech recognition (ASR) and text summarization (TS). With this cascade approach, we can exploit state-of-the-art models and large training datasets for both subtasks, i.e., Transformer for ASR and Bidirectional Encoder Representations...

