The role of attraction-repulsion dynamics in simulating the emergence of inflectional class systems
By Erich R. Round, Sacha Beniamine, Louise Esher
8 days ago
Dynamic models of paradigm change can elucidate how the simplest of processes may lead to unexpected outcomes, and thereby can reveal new potential explanations for observed linguistic phenomena. Ackerman & Malouf (2015) present a model in which...
Nonequilibrium dynamics of the open chain Holstein-Hubbard model is studied using the linear time-scaling GKBA+ODE scheme developed in the preceeding paper. We focus on the set of parameters relevant for photovoltaic materials, i.\,e., a pair of electrons interacting with phonons at the cross-over between the adiabatic and anti-adiabatic regimes and at moderately large electron-electron interaction. By comparing with exact solutions for two corner cases, we demonstrate the accuracy of the $T$-matrix (in the $pp$ channel) and the second-order Fan ($GD$) approximations for the treatment of electronic ($e$-$e$) and electron-phonon ($e$-ph) correlations, respectively. The feedback of electron on phonons is consistently included and is shown to be mandatory for the total energy conservation. When two interactions are simultaneously present, our simulations offer a glimpse into the dynamics of doublons and polarons unveiling the formation, propagation and decay of these quasiparticles, energy redistribution between them and self-trapping of electrons.
We consider the half-wave maps (HWM) equation which is a continuum limit of the classical version of the Haldane-Shastry spin chain. In particular, we explore a many-body dynamical system arising from the HWM equation under the pole ansatz. The system is shown to be completely integrable by demonstrating that it exhibits a Lax pair and relevant conservation lows. Subsequently, the analytical multisoliton solutions of the HWM equation are constructed by means of the pole expansion method. The properties of the one- and two-soliton solutions are then investigated in detail as well as their pole dynamics. Last, an asymptotic analysis of the $N$-soliton solution reveals that no phase shifts appear after the collision of solitons. This intriguing feature is worth noting since it is the first example observed in the head-on collision of rational solitons. A number of problems remain open for the HWM equation, some of which are discussed in concluding remarks.
Scientific computing applications have benefited greatly from high performance computing infrastructure such as supercomputers. However, we are seeing a paradigm shift in the computational structure, design, and requirements of these applications. Increasingly, data-driven and machine learning approaches are being used to support, speed-up, and enhance scientific computing applications, especially molecular dynamics simulations. Concurrently, cloud computing platforms are increasingly appealing for scientific computing, providing "infinite" computing powers, easier programming and deployment models, and access to computing accelerators such as TPUs (Tensor Processing Units). This confluence of machine learning (ML) and cloud computing represents exciting opportunities for cloud and systems researchers. ML-assisted molecular dynamics simulations are a new class of workload, and exhibit unique computational patterns. These simulations present new challenges for low-cost and high-performance execution. We argue that transient cloud resources, such as low-cost preemptible cloud VMs, can be a viable platform for this new workload. Finally, we present some low-hanging fruits and long-term challenges in cloud resource management, and the integration of molecular dynamics simulations into ML platforms (such as TensorFlow).
We develop a method to simulate the excitonic dynamics of realistic photosynthetic light harvesting systems including non-Markovian coupling to phonon degrees of freedom, under excitation by N-photon Fock state pulses. This method combines the input-output formalism and the hierarchical equations of motion (HEOM) formalism into a double hierarchy of coupled linear equations in density matrices. We show analytically that, under weak field excitation relevant to natural photosynthesis conditions, an N-photon Fock state input and a corresponding coherent state input give rise to equal density matrices in the excited manifold. However, an important difference is that an N-photon Fock state input has no off-diagonal coherence between the ground and excited subspaces, in contrast with the coherences created by a coherent state input. We derive expressions for the probability to absorb a single Fock state photon, with or without the influence of phonons. For short pulses (or equivalently, wide bandwidth pulses), we show that the absorption probability has a universal behavior that depends only upon a system-dependent effective energy spread parameter {\Delta} and an exciton-light coupling constant {\Gamma}. This holds for a broad range of chromophore systems and for a variety of pulse shapes. We also analyse the absorption probability in the opposite long pulses (narrow bandwidth) regime. We also derive an expression for the long time emission rate in the presence of phonons and use it to study the difference between collective versus independent emission. Finally, we present a numerical simulation for the LHCII monomer (14-mer) system under single photon excitation that illustrates the use of the double hierarchy for calculation of Fock state excitation of a light harvesting system including chromophore coupling to a non-Markovian phonon bath.
When learning to perform motor tasks in a simulated environment, neural networks must be allowed to explore their action space to discover new potentially viable solutions. However, in an online learning scenario with physical hardware, this exploration must be constrained by relevant safety considerations in order to avoid damage to the agent's hardware and environment. We aim to address this problem by training a neural network, which we will refer to as a "safety network", to estimate the region of attraction (ROA) of a controlled autonomous dynamical system. This safety network can thereby be used to quantify the relative safety of proposed control actions and prevent the selection of damaging actions. Here we present our development of the safety network by training an artificial neural network (ANN) to represent the ROA of several autonomous dynamical system benchmark problems. The training of this network is predicated upon both Lyapunov theory and neural solutions to partial differential equations (PDEs). By learning to approximate the viscosity solution to a specially chosen PDE that contains the dynamics of the system of interest, the safety network learns to approximate a particular function, similar to a Lyapunov function, whose zero level set is boundary of the ROA. We train our safety network to solve these PDEs in a semi-supervised manner following a modified version of the Physics Informed Neural Network (PINN) approach, utilizing a loss function that penalizes disagreement with the PDE's initial and boundary conditions, as well as non-zero residual and variational terms. In future work we intend to apply this technique to reinforcement learning agents during motor learning tasks.
In this work the stability of perturbed linear time-varying systems is studied. The main features of the problem are threefold. Firstly, the time-varying dynamics is not required to be continuous but allowed to have jumps. Also the system matrix is not assumed to be always Hurwitz. In addition, there is nonlinear time-varying perturbation which may be persistent. We first propose several mild regularity assumptions, under which the total variations of the system matrix and its abscissa are well-defined over arbitrary time interval. We then state our main result of the work, which requires the combined assessment of the total variation of the system matrix, the measure when the system is not sufficiently "stable" and the estimate of the perturbation to be upper bounded by a function affine in time. When this condition is met, we prove that the neighborhood of the origin, whose size depends on the magnitude of the perturbation, is uniformly globally exponentially stable for the system. We make several remarks, connecting our results with the known stability theory from continuous linear time-varying systems and switched systems. Finally, a numerical example is included to further illustrate the application of the main result.
This work extends a well-known constant potential simulation method (SR-CPM) in the LAMMPS MD simulation package. The SR-CPM method has been widely applied to investigate the metallic electrolyte/electrode interface, especially for conducting nanochannels with complex connectivity, e.g., carbide-derived carbon or graphene assembled membrane. Compared with this seminal work, the computational efficiency of our work has drastically improved by about one order of magnitude. It can be attributed to several newly developed techniques in this work (e.g., preconditioning) and the employment of mesh-based Ewald summation method (P3M). First, a general method has been proposed to efficiently calculate the Ewald interaction matrix $\mathbf{E}$ using existing highly optimized electrostatic codes. Second, we introduce a preconditioning technique into the conjugate gradient (PCG) method to considerably increase computational efficiency of a linear equation system that determines electrode atomic charges. As a result, our SR-CPM code can handle extra-large systems, e.g., with over 8.1 million electrode atoms. Moreover, the importance of the electroneutrality condition is demonstrated. We propose a general method to enforce electroneutrality in CPM. In the end, the choice of adjustable parameter $\alpha_{i}$, namely the atomic Hubbard-U $U_{i}^{0}$, is an unsolved issue in SR-CPM. We found that the optimized $\alpha_{i}$ or $U_{i}^{0}$ compensates for the gaps in energy between the discrete atom model and the continuum limit. As a result, a series of analytical $\alpha_{i}^{0}$ values for some typical 2D lattices are derived, which excellently resembles the behaviour of a metallic surface.
Alan Morningstar, Markus Hauru, Jackson Beall, Martin Ganahl, Adam G. M. Lewis, Vedika Khemani, Guifre Vidal. Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are specialized hardware accelerators developed by Google to support large-scale machine-learning tasks, but they can also be leveraged to accelerate and scale other linear-algebra-intensive computations. In this paper we demonstrate the usage of TPUs for massively parallel, classical simulations of quantum many-body dynamics on very long timescales. We apply our methods to study the phenomenon of $\textit{Floquet prethermalization}$, i.e., exponentially slow heating in quantum spin chains subject to high-frequency periodic driving. We simulate the dynamics of $L=34$ qubits for over $10^5$ Floquet periods, corresponding to $4\times10^6$ nearest-neighbor two-qubit gates. This is achieved by distributing the computation over 128 TPU cores. The circuits simulated have no additional symmetries and represent a pure-state evolution in the full $2^L$-dimensional Hilbert space. We study the computational cost of the simulations, as a function of both the number of qubits and the number of TPU cores used, up to our maximum capacity of $L=40$ qubits which requires 2048 TPU cores. For a 30-qubit benchmark simulation on 128 TPU cores, we find a $230\times$ speedup in wall-clock runtime when compared to a reference multi-core CPU simulation that we take to be representative of the current standard in quantum many-body dynamics research. We also study the accumulation of errors as a function of circuit depth. Our work demonstrates that TPUs can offer significant advantages for state-of-the-art simulations of quantum many-body dynamics.
Silviu-Iulian Niculescu, Islam Boussaada, Xu-Guang Li, Guilherme Mazanti, César-Fernando Méndez-Barrios. This paper presents a guided tour of some specific problems encountered in the stability analysis of linear dynamical systems including delays in their systems' representation. More precisely, we will address the characterization of multiple roots of the corresponding characteristic function with a particular emphasis on the way these roots are affected by the system's parameters and the way that they can be used to control. The paper covers several approaches (perturbation techniques, hypergeometric functions) leading to some methods and criteria (frequency-sweeping, multiplicity-induced-dominancy) that can be implemented (software toolboxes) for analyzing the qualitative and quantitative properties induced by the delays and other parameters on the system's dynamics. A particular attention will be paid to the so-called partial pole placement method based on the multiplicity-induced-dominancy property. The presentation is as simple as possible, focusing more on the main intuitive ideas and appropriate mathematical reasoning by analogy in the presentation of the theoretical results as well as their potential use in practical applications. Illustrative examples complete the paper.
The CRISPR-Cas9 system acts as the prokaryotic immune system and has important applications in gene editing. The protein Cas9 is one of its crucial components. The role of Cas9 is to search for specific target sequences on the DNA and cleave them. In this Letter, we introduce a model of facilitated diffusion for Cas9 and fit its parameters to single-molecule experiments. Our model confirms that Cas9 search for targets by sliding, but shows that its sliding length is rather short. We then investigate how Cas9 explores a long stretch of DNA containing randomly placed targets. We solve this problem by mapping it into the theory of Anderson localization in condensed matter physics. Our theoretical approach rationalizes experimental evidence on the distribution of Cas9 molecules along the DNA.
Data assimilation techniques are widely used to predict complex dynamical systems with uncertainties, based on time-series observation data. Error covariance matrices modelling is an important element in data assimilation algorithms which can considerably impact the forecasting accuracy. The estimation of these covariances, which usually relies on empirical assumptions and physical constraints, is often imprecise and computationally expensive especially for systems of large dimension. In this work, we propose a data-driven approach based on long short term memory (LSTM) recurrent neural networks (RNN) to improve both the accuracy and the efficiency of observation covariance specification in data assimilation for dynamical systems. Learning the covariance matrix from observed/simulated time-series data, the proposed approach does not require any knowledge or assumption about prior error distribution, unlike classical posterior tuning methods. We have compared the novel approach with two state-of-the-art covariance tuning algorithms, namely DI01 and D05, first in a Lorenz dynamical system and then in a 2D shallow water twin experiments framework with different covariance parameterization using ensemble assimilation. This novel method shows significant advantages in observation covariance specification, assimilation accuracy and computational efficiency.
We show how a strongly driven single-mode oscillator coupled to a first-order dynamical system gives rise to induced absorption or gain of a weak probe beam, and associated fast or slow light depending on the detuning conditions. We derive the analytic solutions to the dynamic equations of motion, showing that the electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) like response is a general phenomenology, potentially occurring in any nonlinear oscillator coupled to first-order dynamical systems. The resulting group delay (or advance) of the probe is fundamentally determined by the system damping rate. To illustrate the practical impact of this general theoretical framework, we quantitatively assess the observable consequences of either thermo-optic or free-carrier dispersion effects in conventional semiconductor microcavities in control/probe experiments, highlighting the generality of this physical mechanism and its potential for the realization of EIT-like phenomena in integrated and cost-effective photonic devices.
In this paper we present term sparsity sum-of-squares (TSSOS) methods applied to several problems from dynamical systems, such as region of attraction, maximum positively invariant sets and global attractors. We combine the TSSOS algorithm of Wang, Magron and Lasserre [SIAM J. Optim., 31(1):30-58, 2021] with existing infinite dimensional linear program representations of those sets. This leads to iterative schemes in the moment-sum-of-squares hierarchy which allows less expensive computations while keeping convergence guarantees. Finally this procedure is closely related to sign symmetries of the dynamical system as was already revealed for polynomial optimization. Numerical examples demonstrate the efficiency of the approach in the presence of appropriate sparsity.
We propose and explore the physics of a toy multiferroic model by coupling two distinct dipolar XXZ models in transverse fields. We determine first the rich ground-state phase diagram of the model using density matrix renormalization group techniques. Then, we explore the dynamics of the system after global and local quenches, using the time-evolving block decimation algorithm. After a global quench, the system displays decaying coupled oscillations of the electric and magnetic spins, in agreement with the Eigenstate Thermalization Hypothesis (ETH) for many-body interacting quantum systems. Notably, the spin-spin interactions lead to a sizeable quadratic shift in the oscillation frequency as the inter-chain coupling is increased. Local quenches lead to a light-cone-like propagation of excitations. In this case, the inter-chain coupling drives a transfer of energy between the chains that generates a novel fast spin-wave mode along the 'magnetic' chain at the speed of the 'electric' spin-wave. This suggests a limited control mechanism for faster information transfer in magnetic spin chains using electric fields that harnesses the electric dipoles as intermediaries.
Structure-preserving methods can be derived for the Vlasov-Maxwell system from a discretisation of the Poisson bracket with compatible finite-elements for the fields and a particle representation of the distribution function. These geometric electromagnetic particle-in-cell (GEMPIC) discretisations feature excellent conservation properties and long-time numerical stability. This paper extends the GEMPIC formulation in curvilinear coordinates to realistic boundary conditions. We build a de Rham sequence based on spline functions with clamped boundaries and apply perfect conductor boundary conditions for the fields and reflecting boundary conditions for the particles. The spatial semi-discretisation forms a discrete Poisson system. Time discretisation is either done by Hamiltonian splitting yielding a semi-explicit Gauss conserving scheme or by a discrete gradient scheme applied to a Poisson splitting yielding a semi-implicit energy-conserving scheme. Our system requires the inversion of the spline finite element mass matrices, which we precondition with the combination of a Jacobi preconditioner and the spectrum of the mass matrices on a periodic tensor product grid.
Increasingly volatile electricity prices make simultaneous scheduling optimization for production processes and their energy supply systems desirable. Simultaneous scheduling needs to account for both process dynamics and binary on/off-decisions in the energy system and thus leads to challenging mixed-integer dynamic optimization problems. In this contribution, we propose an efficient scheduling formulation that consists of three parts: a linear scale-bridging model for the closed-loop process output dynamics, a data-driven model for the process energy demand, and a mixed-integer linear model for the energy system. Process dynamics are discretized by collocation yielding a mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) formulation. We apply the scheduling method to a single-product reactor, with 5.6% economic improvement compared to steady-state operation, and a multi-product reactor, with 5.2% improvement compared to sequential scheduling. While capturing 85% and 96% of the improvement realized by a nonlinear optimization, the MILP formulation achieves optimization runtimes sufficiently fast for real-time scheduling.
Deep learning method has attracted tremendous attention to handle fluid dynamics in recent years. However, the deep learning method requires much data to guarantee the generalization ability and the data of fluid dynamics are deficient. Recently, physics informed neural network (PINN) is popular to solve the fluid flow problems, which basic concept is to embed the governing equation and continuity equation into loss function, with the requirement of less dataset for obtaining a reliable neural network. In this paper, the mixed-variable PINN method, which convert the governing equation into continuum and constitutive formulations, is proposed to solve the fluid dynamics (flow past cylinder) without any labeled data. The initial/boundary conditions with penalty factors are also embedded into the loss function to become a well-imposed problem. The results show that mixed-variable PINN has better predictive ability to construct the flow field than traditional PINN scheme. Furthermore, the transfer learning method is adopted to is solve the fluid solutions with different Reynold numbers with less computational cost. The results also demonstrate that the transfer learning method can well simulate the different Reynolds number in a short time.
Mutual exclusion is a classical problem in distributed computing that provides isolation among concurrent action executions that may require access to the same shared resources. Inspired by algorithmic research on distributed systems of weakly capable entities whose connections change over time, we address the local mutual exclusion problem that tasks each node with acquiring exclusive locks for itself and the maximal subset of its "persistent" neighbors that remain connected to it over the time interval of the lock request. Using the established time-varying graphs model to capture adversarial topological changes, we propose and rigorously analyze a local mutual exclusion algorithm for nodes that are anonymous and communicate via asynchronous message passing. The algorithm satisfies mutual exclusion (non-intersecting lock sets) and lockout freedom (eventual success) under both semi-synchronous and asynchronous concurrency. It requires $\mathcal{O}(\Delta\log\Delta)$ memory per node and messages of size $\mathcal{O}(\log\Delta)$, where $\Delta$ is the maximum number of connections per node. For systems of weak entities, $\Delta$ is often a small constant, reducing the memory and message size requirements to $\mathcal{O}(1)$. We conclude by describing how our algorithm can be used to implement the schedulers assumed by population protocols and the concurrency control operations assumed by the canonical amoebot model, demonstrating its utility in both passively and actively dynamic distributed systems.
Integration of CRISPRa with CRISPRi greatly expands genetic circuit design space. Level-matching of multi-layer circuits is achieved via regulated expression of gRNAs. Rational tuning of gRNA expression levels programs distinct gene expression dynamics. Multi-guide circuit functions highlight the potential for scalable circuit design. CRISPR-Cas transcriptional circuits hold great promise as...
In this work we try to understand the late time acceleration of the universe by assuming some modification in the geometry of the space and using dynamical system analysis. This technique allows to understand the behavior of the universe without analytically solving the field equations. We study the acceleration phase of the universe and stability properties of the critical points which could be compared with observational results. We consider an asymptotic behavior of two particular models $f(R) = R - \mu R_{c} \frac{(R/R_c)^{2n}}{(R/R_c)^{2n} + 1}$ and $f(R) = R - \mu R_{c} \left[ 1 - (1 + R^2/R_{c}^2)^{-n} \right]$ with $n,\mu, R_c >0$ for the study. As a first case we fix the value of $\mu$ and analyzed for all $n$. Later as second case, we fix the value of $n$ and calculation are done for all $\mu$. At the end all the calculations for the generalized case have been shown and results have been discussed in detail.
