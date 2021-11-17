ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong customs say officers seized about 2,000 pounds each of live lobster and sea cucumbers believed to be bound for mainland...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
MILITARY
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Associated Press#Ap#Hong Kong Customs#Australian
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Log Cabin Democrat

Is China in the 2020s like Germany in the early 1900s?

Mark Twain is often given credit for the quote, “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” The quote emphasizes that events do not always unfold in the same way, but they often unfold in similar ways. The tale of China’s military ambitions as a great power, just now starting to be told, may end up sharing similarities with the tale of Germany’s military ambitions from the early 1900s. Both tales start with a country’s economy growing so quickly that the country moved from being a minor power to becoming a great power. Germany used its newfound economic might to build a powerful military, which it used in an attempt to expand its territory. China has sent signals that it intends to use its military to pursue the same goal. The strategic decisions that China makes about where and when to enter into conflicts will determine if it is successful or if it suffers setbacks like Germany did.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Australia
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo conveys concerns to Beijing as Chinese ships enter Japanese waters

Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI): Japan has conveyed its concerns to Beijing after a Chinese naval ship sailed in Japan's waters of its southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. A Chinese naval ship had sailed in Japan's waters earlier this week off its southwestern prefecture, the country's Defence Ministry said on Friday.
CHINA
WAVY News 10

Hong Kong’s M+ museum opens amid censorship controversy

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s swanky new M+ museum — Asia’s largest gallery with a billion-dollar collection — is set to open on Friday amid controversy over politics and censorship. M+ boasts 183,000 square feet (17,000 square meters) of exhibition space, 33 galleries and over 6,400 works in its...
WORLD
Street.Com

Trapped in Hong Kong by Zero-Covid

I'm trapped here in Hong Kong. And that's not going to change anytime soon. For almost two years, I've been stuck in this territory of 429 square miles, smaller than the cities of Los Angeles, Phoenix and Nashville. Yes, I can technically leave. But if I want to return, I have to suffer through the world's strictest quarantine requirements. I'll explain what that means a little later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTEN.com

What Are the Benefits of Living in Hong Kong?

Living abroad is always an exciting lifestyle change, but no place on earth gives foreigners the living experience that Hong Kong does. That’s because Hong Kong offers the ex-pat community some amazing benefits. If you’re interested in living that Hong Kong life and learning what living in Hong Kong is...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Hong Kong authorities deny visa to Economist journalist

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities declined to renew a visa for a foreign journalist working for The Economist without any explanation, the magazine said. Sue-Lin Wong, who is Australian, was based in Hong Kong and covered China and the southern semi-autonomous city. “We regret their decision. ... We...
POLITICS
executivetraveller.com

Cathay Pacific to reopen The Pier lounge at Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific will unlock the doors of The Pier Business lounge at Hong Kong next week as the airport's main terminal is split into seperate zones for passengers flying to mainland China and those in transit at the airline's hub. The new arrangement is seen as another sign that the...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Hong Kong IPO detour turns into rockier road

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese companies may have to re-route yet again. After ride-hailing service Didi Global’s (DIDI.N) U.S. initial public offering debacle in July read more , closer scrutiny of companies housing sensitive data sparked anticipation that Hong Kong’s bourse would benefit at New York’s expense. A new draft rule from the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China, however, would require a similar security review for would-be market debutants in the Asian financial hub.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Peng Shuai missing: China ignores claims as #MeToo moment poses new test for Beijing

The Chinese government has claimed it is “not aware” of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai amid growing internaional concern over the welfare of the tennis star.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation”. Earlier, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatened to pull its tournaments from China in protest at the treatment of Peng, who has not been seen in public since accusing a former Communist Party politician of coercing her into sex.The former doubles world number one disappeared shortly after making the allegations against ex-vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a message posted to Twitter on 2 November.Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, told various US media outlets on Thursday the tour would consider pulling tournaments worth tens of millions of dollars out of China."We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," he told CNN in an interview. "Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored.”
TENNIS
simpleflying.com

Pilots Are Being Moved From Hong Kong Amid Strict Quarantine Rules

Pilots are being relocated out of Hong Kong due to the city’s strict COVID-19 measures. Cathay Pacific is considering moving its pilots out of the city for several months, while FedEx has already closed down its crew base in Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific recently had to quarantine 130 of its pilots for 21 days.
WORLD
The Guardian

Hong Kong begins hunting wild boar amid public safety fears

Hong Kong authorities have captured and euthanised seven wild boars as they began a campaign to reduce their numbers in urban areas around the financial centre after one bit a policeman last week. The boar round-up on Wednesday in a district where authorities said some people were spotted feeding them...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy