ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Southern beats Bob Jones University 103-51

By Staff
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 18 points to lead five Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles easily beat Bob Jones University 103-51 on Tuesday night. Tre Cobbs and...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Basketball
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Statesboro, GA
College Basketball
Statesboro, GA
Basketball
Statesboro, GA
Sports
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bob Jones University#Georgia Southern#Ap#Eagles#Syndergaard#Cardinals#Gators#Automated Insights#Stats Llc#The Associated Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy