Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame overcomes slow start to top High Point

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat High Point 70-61. Atkinson, a Yale transfer, was 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Dane Goodwin added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Nate Laszewski had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Notre Dame (2-0). Cormac Ryan had 10 points. The Fighting Irish, which trailed 33-32 at halftime, opened the second half on a 25-12 run for a 57-45 lead with about eight minutes to play. John-Michael Wright and Jaden House scored 17 points apiece for High Point (1-2).

WANE 15

Eastside coach Todd Mason joins WANE 15 live before semi-state

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside football will be looking to win its first-ever semi-state title on Friday night, and head coach Todd Mason of the Blazers joined WANE 15 during the 6 p.m. news to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” between his squad and Andrean. Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 […]
BUTLER, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons fall on road to Big Ten foe Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Jalon Pipkins scored a team-high 19 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 78-49 loss at Minnesota on Friday (Nov. 19) evening. The ‘Dons were hot out of the gates, taking a 9-0 lead and causing an early Minnesota timeout. It was a 15-5 Mastodon lead when the Golden Gophers scored 10 straight points to […]
MINNESOTA STATE
WANE 15

Mastodons game Saturday against IUPUI cancelled as Jaguars deal with COVID issue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The women’s basketball game between Purdue Fort Wayne and IUPUI, scheduled for Saturday, November 20, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Due to positive cases within IUPUI’s tier one individuals, the Jaguars are unable to make the trip and compete.  Per League regulations vetted by multiple membership groups and approved by the Horizon […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Komets add goalie Bonar to the roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that goaltender Sean Bonar has been signed and will be added to the active roster.  Goaltender Jiri Patera has been recalled by Henderson of the AHL and forwards Tyler Busch and Matt Boudens have been loaned to the Silver Knights. The Komets have also signed forward Marcus Oritz. Bonar, […]
NHL
WANE 15

Mad Ants can’t hang on against Herd

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – The Mad Ants dropped a road game at the Wisconsin Herd on Friday night by the score of 111-108. Fort Wayne and Wisconsin will play again in Oshkosh on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. local time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

11/19 Highlight Zone Prep Scoreboard

2A Semi-StateAndrean 17 Eastside 14Evansville Mater Dei 23 Indianapolis Scecina 7 1A Semi-StateAdams Central 42 North Judson 7Tri 13 Indianapolis Lutheran 56 Ohio Division IV Regional FinalsVan Wert 21 Port Clinton 49 INDIANA GIRLS BASKETBALLHomestead 81 Concordia 22Northrop 54 Carroll 30South Side 65 Wayne 68Garrett 49 DeKalb 33Leo 44 Woodlan 56Jay County 44 Bellmont 19Parkway […]
HIGH SCHOOL
11/19 Highlight Zone – Semi-State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central punched its ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium with a 42-7 win on the road at North Judson in the 1A semi-state game, while Eastside saw it’s dream season come to a close in 17-14 loss at 2A semi-state in Butler.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Boudens, Busch, Patera headed to AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three key Komets are heading up to the AHL as goalie Jiri Patera was recalled by the Henderson Silver Knights while forwards Matthew Boudens and Tyler Busch have been loaned to Henderson. Boudens was leading the team with six goals this season in seven games. Busch had played in eight […]
NHL
WANE 15

Columbia City moves to 5-0 with win over North Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City moved to 5-0 on the season with a 54-15 victory over North Side at By Hey Arena to headline area girls basketball action on Thursday night. The Eagles were led by freshman Addison Baxter with 15 points. North Side (0-5) was paced by Ja’liyah Page with 4 points.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

