Suspect In Custody After Double Homicide At Lodi Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot while he was sitting in his car parked outside of a Stockton business late Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. along the 600 block of W. Martin Luther King Boulevard. Stockton police say the 20-year-old victim was sitting in his car when someone walked up to him and shot him. He was then struck with the gun. Two other suspects then robbed the man. Exactly what was stolen is unclear. The man was taken to the hospital and police say he’s expected to survive. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a truck. Few distinguishing details about the suspects have been released at this point in the investigation.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO