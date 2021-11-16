Suspect In Custody After Double Homicide At Lodi Park
cbslocal.com
4 days ago
LODI (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after a double homicide at a Lodi park Tuesday morning. Randall Allenbaugh, 29, of Lodi, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on two murder charges. According to the Lodi Police Department, it...
Two sisters were found dead after a shooting in Lexington County, South Carolina, on the 200 block of Woodcote Drive near Highway 321. Jaimey Green, 20, and Jazzmyne Green, 25, were pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot wounds, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Deputies said a neighbor called 911 around 9:15 a.m. after hearing gunfire.
(CBS4) – Investigators arrested Michael Buckley, 30, in connection with the case of an 11-year-old girl who was the focus of a community-wide search out of Westminster earlier in the week that triggered an Amber Alert. According to his arrest warrant, Buckley was tracked back to his home in Littleton and will be charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.
Michael Buckley (credit: Westminster Police)
“I noticed a whole load of police outside of our house,” one neighbor said.
According to the court documents, the young girl was found with him the day after she...
Anne Arundel County police are reminding the public that they are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a homicide suspect or suspects in the homicide of Xavier John Arthur Green, who was killed two years ago. "Today marks two years since...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest of three suspected gang members stemming from an attempted murder case. Investigators said that on August 30, four males were involved in an attack, in which the victim was punched in the face and then shot in the back as he tried to get away.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of a Crown Heights shooting victim cried Wednesday after the woman accused of killing her daughter was apprehended by police officers in Florida. Delia Johnson, 42, was shot and killed when a woman approached her on the street in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Prospect Place in Brooklyn […]
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has died after being taken into police custody after a suspected carjacking. According to Miami-Dade Police, the situation started when Hollywood Police responded to a reported carjacking. Police said the subject fled with the victim’s vehicle. Miami-Dade Police said they provided air support...
VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — A 15-year-old Vallejo girl, who was allegedly abducted and the subject of a state-wide Amber Alert, has been found safe and has been reunited with her family, according to the Santa Rosa police. No other details were immediately available. The California Highway Patrol issued the alert...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting Monday in Southwest Baltimore.
Taiwan Mitchell, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Roy Henry Cantler, the Baltimore Police Department said Thursday.
Cantler, 36, was shot and killed Monday in the 2200 block of Christian Street following an unspecified dispute, according to police.
Mitchell is being held without bail at Central Booking while he awaits court proceedings in the case.
Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting outside a Lebanon business that left one dead over the weekend. 19-year-old Jason Mahecha is accused of shooting 39-year-old Elliott Thomas in the area of 7th and Willow streets, Lebanon City police said Tuesday. Thomas, a Minersville resident, died of a...
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of stabbing two teenagers to death in a Lodi park was in court for an arraignment hearing on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the victims as 17-year-old Skyler McConnell and 16-year-old Chimera Skaggs. Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Lodi officers said they found McConnell and Skaggs dead in […]
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested four suspects involved in the October murder of a man identified as 19-year-old Daniel Mathis of Dallas.
19-year-old Rashaud Holmes, also of Dallas, is the latest to be taken into custody for the crime.
The other three, Donterious Lockhart, 18, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Nicholas Mayberry, 20, were all arrested on or before November 10 and charged with capital murder according to Mesquite Police officials.
All four suspects are being held in the Dallas County jail.
On October 27 at about 10:51 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in Mesquite.
They found Mathis on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but later passed away as a result of his wounds.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot while he was sitting in his car parked outside of a Stockton business late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. along the 600 block of W. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Stockton police say the 20-year-old victim was sitting in his car when someone walked up to him and shot him. He was then struck with the gun.
Two other suspects then robbed the man.
Exactly what was stolen is unclear.
The man was taken to the hospital and police say he’s expected to survive. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a truck.
Few distinguishing details about the suspects have been released at this point in the investigation.
SAN JOSE — Police have arrested a man who shot a fleeing man in the back as part of an alleged ambush in East San Jose in August, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 2:20 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 1200 block of Sundown Lane, according to San Jose police.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 3-year-old abducted in Sacramento on Friday after the child's mother and another person were shot by a suspect has been found safe and the suspect taken into custody in the Bay Area, Sacramento police said on Saturday. An Amber Alert was deactivated after the child and...
A man and a woman were arrested after a person was stabbed to death at a Rancho Cucamonga bowling alley. The incident occurred at about 11:32 p.m. on November 10th. According to the the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a physical altercation erupted between the victim and the two suspects—identified Alexis Hernandez and Jose Hernandez, both 25-year-old residents of Rancho Cucamonga—when the stabbing took place.
As American Idol alum Chris Daughtry and the rest of his family grieves the loss of 25-year-old Hannah Price, authorities continue the investigation into her shocking death. Sources directly in contact with the Daughtry family recently confirmed to TMZ that detectives said the case appears to be a homicide. The insiders also claimed that Price's boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was arrested and taken to Fentress County Jail on Friday, November 12 — the day that authorities discovered Daughtry's daughter dead in her Tennessee apartment.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing exclusively from the mother of a teenager being called a hero. She was injured in an attack on Asian students aboard a SEPTA train that was caught on camera.
It’s an attack that police say was motivated by race.
CBS3 talked to the mother of the 18-year-old girl seen being kicked and stomped on in that disturbing video. The mother mostly speaks Chinese. But despite the language barrier, you can still hear the emotion in her voice.
“This is too brutal,” she said.
Speaking only with Eyewitness News through her sister as a translator, the mother of one of...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities in Bainbridge are asking the public for help in locating a man accused in a double homicide earlier this month. In a Saturday news release, Bainbridge Public Safety announced 22-year-old Donovan McCray is wanted for the shooting deaths of Anthony Crosby and Destiny Young. The...
A young man and a juvenile arrested in connection with the death of a Patterson teen last month had their first court appearances this week. Usaamahshehu Ibnjamil Mujahid, 20, and a teenage boy are suspects tied to the death of Jose Mendoza, 17, after a fight involving the three broke out Oct. 8 in the area of Shearwater Drive and James Burke Avenue near Tilton Park.
Comments / 0