Several Jets made the most out of Sunday’s disaster. Ever since a Halloween surprise, the New York Jets’ affairs have been downright horrifying. Sunday scaries were the theme of the Jets’ latest loss, a 45-17 defeat at the hands of their divisional rivals from Buffalo. The AFC East-leading Bills (6-3) put up 489 yards of offense in their Week 10 victory, marking the fourth occasion in which the Jets (2-7) have let up at least 450 yards this season, tying a dubious team record set in 2018.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO