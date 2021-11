BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanksgiving is approaching quickly and some Southeast Texas organizations are looking to help your family have food on the table. Here’s a list of organizations that are giving back to those in need this holiday season. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any Southeast Texas organizations providing food for the holidays to those in need, email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO