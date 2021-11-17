Floodwaters begin to recede in Skagit County

Although the Skagit and Samish rivers crested in west Skagit County on Tuesday, residents and first responders continue to feel the effects of the worst flooding since 2006, as well as from damage caused by high winds.

As of Tuesday morning, Skagit was the only county in Western Washington enduring major, moderate and minor flooding from local rivers. As of 4 p.m., river levels remained above flood stage throughout the county — the Skagit River at moderate levels in the Concrete area and at major levels in Mount Vernon, and the Samish River at minor levels near Burlington.

Flooding from both rivers has inundated residential areas, roads and fields throughout the county. Those conditions remain a safety hazard for residents, drivers and livestock, and evacuation recommendations remain in effect for several areas.

Skagit County recommended evacuations from Samish Island, which could become landlocked as the crest of the Samish River moves downstream, as well as for Fir Island, Sterling and west Mount Vernon due to flood risk.

Because several days of heavy rain has saturated the landscape and filled the reservoirs behind the Ross and Upper Baker River dams, the National Weather Service has extended a flood warning for the Skagit River through Thursday.

“With so much water in the system, it will take some time to drain the floodwaters,” the flood warning states. “In addition, the dams on the Skagit were able to absorb a significant part of the flood but ... that water must start being released. This will slow the recession of the river levels downstream.”

The Skagit River’s flood stage is at 28 feet. It reaches major flooding at 32.5 feet in the Concrete area and 32 feet in Mount Vernon.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the river had receded in the Mount Vernon area to 35.88 feet after cresting at 36.79 feet at 8:30 a.m., according to U.S. Geological Survey data compiled by the National Weather Service.

In the Concrete area, the river hovered between 31 and 32 feet from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. after cresting at 38.93 feet between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Monday.

The nearby Samish River, meanwhile, had receded to 11.2 feet after cresting Monday morning at 13.9 feet. Its flood stage is 10.58 feet.

In addition to continued flooding, Puget Sound Energy estimated as of 4 p.m. that 5,071 customers in Skagit County remained without power due to recent high winds.

It may take a while for many of these customers to get their electricity back as flooding is preventing PSE from accessing areas where repairs are needed.

“Crews are unable to access these areas to begin restoration efforts, and water levels continue to rise, making the situation unpredictable,” reads a PSE storm alert on its website.

Local first responders received dozens of 911 calls in recent days, some requesting rescue from homes and vehicles submerged in floodwaters and others because of downed trees, wires and debris in area roadways.

Most school campuses were closed Tuesday, along with the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. Among schools that will be closed Wednesday are those in the Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison and Concrete school districts.

Many area roads remain closed.

The county’s online road closure and warning list included 59 intersections or segments of roadway closed since heavy rain and flooding began. Drivers are urged to detour rather than drive through floodwaters, even if they appear shallow.

For updated river forecasts please visit www.skagitcounty.net/flood or call the River Level Hotline at 360-416-1404.