Inflation impacting cost of preparing Thanksgiving meal

Let me tell you about our $14,000 dinner at an upscale restaurant here in Marblehead. It all begins back in 2017 … for our 30th anniversary, we booked a splurge trip to the Grace Bay Club in the Turks and Caicos. Three weeks before we were to leave, the entire island was decimated by a hurricane. It took over a year for the resort to re-open, and we finally re-booked for April of 2020, and I think we all know why that trip got canceled. This past February, after our 2nd vaccine shot, we re-booked for a November trip to The Turks, figuring we’d be out of the “COVID” woods by then.

MARBLEHEAD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO