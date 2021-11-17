ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation impacting cost of preparing Thanksgiving meal

By MELLO STYLES
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHEAST TEXAS — Southeast Texans are using more of their hard earned cash...

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailytrib.com

Free community Thanksgiving meals

TIME: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. WHERE: Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals. Plates of turkey and traditional sides served for both dine-in and takeout. Attendees also will receive groceries to take home. Event includes praise and worship music by the Smoking for Jesus Ministry. Call 830-220-2344 or...
BURNET, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS Boston

‘It’s Been Crazy,’ Turkey Shortages, Supply Chain Issues Impacting Thanksgiving Meals

LANCASTER (CBS) – Supply chain issues could mean Thanksgiving dinner items will be harder to find this year. According to Market Research Firm IRI, by the end of October, turkeys were 60 percent out of stock. The USDA reports the production of fresh turkeys is down 1.4 percent this year. IRI also reports that cranberry sauce is 20 percent out of stock and yams and sweet potatoes are a quarter out of stock. Bob’s Turkey Farm in Lancaster is already feeling the effects of supply chain issues. More than two weeks before Thanksgiving, they are out of fresh turkeys. Bob’s Turkey Farm in Lancaster....
LANCASTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Restaurant Industry Takes Another Hit as Inflation Increases Meal Costs

From the grocery store to the dinner table, the family meal is costing more. And for restaurants, it’s another challenge as they struggle, in some cases, to just break even. “Inflation is definitely one of the problems we’re dealing with right now. And it’s inflation with the items you can get, let alone the items you can’t even get,” said Keith Beaulieu, owner of The Main Pub in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, CT
CBS Baltimore

‘You Can Still Have An Impact, No Matter The Circumstance’: Inmates At Maryland Correctional Enterprises Prepare Turkeys For Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Meal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The season of giving is upon us and the inmates working at the Maryland Correctional Enterprises Meat Plant have a busy day ahead. They are preparing 210 turkeys “They’re removing the bones. They’re packing them and they’re separating thighs from wings,” said Taron Melvin, apprentice. It’s work being done for the Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving meal in Baltimore. A woman and an annual event some of these men know all about. “Everybody deserves a hot meal, especially during the holidays, so that’s something I’m happy to be a part of,” said Eric Little, apprentice. “I’m inspired by the example. The example that she...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Thanksgiving#Kfdm#Covid#Food Drink#Southeast Texans
visitmckinney.com

Thanksgiving Meal Options in McKinney

Planning a Thanksgiving celebration and don't feel like cooking? Check out some of the holiday meal options available from some McKinney culinary businesses. We'll be adding more to these as we find them, so check back. Rick's Chophouse. Relax this holiday with Thanksgiving dinner from Rick's Chophouse! Their fully-prepared holiday...
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDVM 25

Returning citizens help prepare turkeys for community-wide Thanksgiving meal

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It is almost time for the annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner in Baltimore, which will serve hot holiday meals to the homeless and poor. Right now, inmates from the Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown are preparing turkeys for the meal. Inmates are prepping over 200 Thanksgiving turkeys. “We’re removing the bones […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Wicked Local

SITTING IN: One costly meal

Let me tell you about our $14,000 dinner at an upscale restaurant here in Marblehead. It all begins back in 2017 … for our 30th anniversary, we booked a splurge trip to the Grace Bay Club in the Turks and Caicos. Three weeks before we were to leave, the entire island was decimated by a hurricane. It took over a year for the resort to re-open, and we finally re-booked for April of 2020, and I think we all know why that trip got canceled. This past February, after our 2nd vaccine shot, we re-booked for a November trip to The Turks, figuring we’d be out of the “COVID” woods by then.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
huntingdondailynews.com

Holiday meal cost rises

As Thanksgiving approaches, restaurants and groceries stores are doing what they can to prepare, amid an upsurge in prices and a decrease in product availability. One noticeable shortage is in the main dish of the holiday — turkey. Some who have raised turkeys to sell in the past are not...
HUNTINGDON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy