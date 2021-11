BEAUMONT, Texas — Congress is mandating new car technology to put the brakes on drunk driving. They’re pressing automakers to help keep people on the road safe. Southeast Texans are no stranger to this heartbreak. Over the last few yeas, drunk drivers or suspected drunk drivers have taken the lives of Clyde Thompson, Tonysha Smith, Robert Jackson, Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena Yarborough Powell, Landon slaughter, and more.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO