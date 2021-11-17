18-year-old charged after Olive Branch Walmart carjacking
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An 18-year-old was charged Tuesday night in connection to the carjacking at the Walmart in Olive Branch that happened more than a week ago, according to Olive Branch police.
Police said three male suspects approached the victim and demanded their car keys. During the altercation, a victim was shot and injured. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.One shot, carjacked at Olive Branch Walmart
Police said Southaven police officers conducted a traffic stop in Memphis involving an alleged stolen vehicle. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Andre Garner.
Garner was taken into custody and turned over to Olive Branch detectives.
He has been charged with attempt to commit murder, armed carjacking and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Police say this remains an ongoing investigation with additional arrests expected.
