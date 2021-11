Adrian, MI – Fall yard waste collection has started in the City of Adrian, and will continue throughout the month of November. The City will collect yard waste and bundled branches and brush each week throughout the city limits. Yard waste must be placed at the curb no later than 7am on November 30th. All yard waste shall be placed in biodegradable and / or compostable paper bags and must not weigh more than fifty pounds. Unapproved containers will not be picked up for collection.

14 DAYS AGO