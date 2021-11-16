ASSEMBLYMAN SIMCHA EICHENSTEIN HOSTS ASSEMBLY SPEAKER CARL HEASTIE ON A TOUR OF THE BORO PARK AND MIDWOOD COMMUNITIES

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul, Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Catholic Charities joined together Tuesday to ensure as many New Yorkers as possible are able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. They helped distribute 1,000 turkeys with all the fixings to people in need at the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Community Center in Harlem. Dolan said, for him, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving marks the start of a beautiful season. “Not only is this the intro to our national feast of Thanksgiving, but it’s also kind of the opening pitch for the season of generosity,” he said. “It’s a great time in my own life and I think a great time in the life of the community.” ARE YOU IN NEED OF FOOD? Free food for New York City residents via NYC.gov/GetFood Food Banks Across New York State Food Banks In New York City Food Banks On Long Island Food Banks In New Jersey Food Banks In Connecticut Applying for SNAP Assistance in New York Applying for SNAP Assistance in New Jersey Applying for SNAP Assistance in Connecticut

