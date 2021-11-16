ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASSEMBLYMAN SIMCHA EICHENSTEIN HOSTS ASSEMBLY SPEAKER CARL HEASTIE ON A TOUR OF THE BORO PARK AND MIDWOOD COMMUNITIES

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein hosted NYS Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie for a day in his district, in an effort to highlight the significant issues affecting the local Midwood and Boro Park communities. The two spent the day visiting with local residents and community leaders. Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein invited the Speaker...

