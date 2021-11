Historically speaking, the "Battlefield" series is one of the deepest first-person shooter multiplayer experiences on the market. The series has generally boasted tons of depth, with each entry having a seemingly infinite amount of weapons and gadgets to choose from. Like many of its contemporaries, the "Battlefield" series rewards players with these shiny new toys as they rank up in-game. However, because of the vast amount of upgrades and weaponry to unlock, and the amount of XP required to unlock them, many players with early access to "Battlefield 2042" — which has received some very positive reviews out the gate — have already begun XP farming in order to quickly rank up. However, one strategy for XP gathering has left some players empty handed.

