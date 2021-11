The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season, and here is our final game preview and prediction. It has been a tough two-game stretch for the Las Vegas Raiders since the bye week both on, and off the field, but they have a chance to get it going in the right direction on Sunday. Their Week 11 matchup will be against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that dominated the NFL landscape early on, but has fallen back to earth recently.

