BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Monday weighed in on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden is set to sign Monday and how it will help Maryland. When he became chairman of the National Governors Association in 2019, Hogan said he started the chair’s initiative on rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure. The group came up with a set of recommendations agreed to by all 50 governors, and almost all of those recommendations are in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO