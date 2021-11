Peabody Energy's North Antelope Rochelle mine in the Powder River Basin is among the largest coal mines in the U.S. and supplies multiple U.S. power plants with thermal coal. A nearly 40-year-old coal advisory council to the U.S. federal government will cease to exist as of Nov. 20 if the Department of Energy does not take action — and the agency has been silent on the body's fate.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO