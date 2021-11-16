Little Rock board rejects proposal to change city government

For six years, many of us in this city fought for local control of the Little Rock School District from the Republican-controlled state Board of Education. We rightly said that the takeover hurt our city and hurt our kids. We won. Our efforts paid off and the state backed down. They changed the rules so they could get rid of us. We worked hard in 2019 to elect a local board who cares for all our kids. They have been in power now for over a year, and they have been learning on the job how to lead and how to make policy to rectify the damage the Little Rock School District suffered at the hands of the state.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO