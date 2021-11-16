Little Rock board rejects proposal to change city government

Lindsey Millar’s reporting on the Little Rock City Board meeting last night illustrated a city government in need of repair. First, there was the blowback on the settlement orchestrated in secret by the mayor and city manager to settle a lawsuit over the police shooting of Bradley Blackshire. City Director Lance Hines won the approval of an ordinance that says the city manager can’t approve the settlement of a lawsuit without notice to the board. I agree with Mark Hayes of the Arkansas Municipal League and private lawyer John Tull, a leading practitioner of media law, that the ordinance institutionalizes violation of the Freedom of Information Act. Round-robin notification of city directors — and public disclosure in the event only of an objection — is the polling of directors. That isn’t allowed by law.
Comments / 0