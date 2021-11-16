ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock board rejects proposal to change city government

By Lindsey Millar
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday rejected an ordinance that would allow the mayor to fire the city manager and city attorney and another that would refer to voters a plan that would do away with at-large directors in favor of three regional directors. The ordinances were put forward...

arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Times

A longtime booster for LRSD makes the case for superintendent’s raise

For six years, many of us in this city fought for local control of the Little Rock School District from the Republican-controlled state Board of Education. We rightly said that the takeover hurt our city and hurt our kids. We won. Our efforts paid off and the state backed down. They changed the rules so they could get rid of us. We worked hard in 2019 to elect a local board who cares for all our kids. They have been in power now for over a year, and they have been learning on the job how to lead and how to make policy to rectify the damage the Little Rock School District suffered at the hands of the state.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Little Rock’s dysfunctional government: The mayor-board struggle

Lindsey Millar’s reporting on the Little Rock City Board meeting last night illustrated a city government in need of repair. First, there was the blowback on the settlement orchestrated in secret by the mayor and city manager to settle a lawsuit over the police shooting of Bradley Blackshire. City Director Lance Hines won the approval of an ordinance that says the city manager can’t approve the settlement of a lawsuit without notice to the board. I agree with Mark Hayes of the Arkansas Municipal League and private lawyer John Tull, a leading practitioner of media law, that the ordinance institutionalizes violation of the Freedom of Information Act. Round-robin notification of city directors — and public disclosure in the event only of an objection — is the polling of directors. That isn’t allowed by law.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Arkansas Times

John Eckart, Little Rock parks leader, leaving job

In talking about city government yesterday, I learned of the coming departure of a city department head, Parks and Recreation Director John Eckart. His response to my query, which included a question about how ongoing reaccreditation of the department was going:. I am departing to pursue other opportunities and my...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

A Louisiana political debate echoes legal challenge to Arkansas appellate court elections as racially discriminatory

The Associated Press reported this week on a Louisiana legislative fight over drawing election districts for the Louisiana Supreme Court. The debate recalls a lawsuit proceeding to trial in Arkansas that challenges elections of the Arkansas Supreme Court and the Arkansas Court of Appeals as racially discriminatory. In Louisiana, the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Hot topics and flying bullets: the Little Rock City Board’s work this week

Hot topics await the Little Rock City Board at its meeting Tuesday, as detailed in an article this morning by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Joseph Flaherty. LAWSUIT SETTLEMENTS: City Director Lance Hines has proposed an ordinance to make it clear that the city manager couldn’t approve the settlement of a lawsuit without notice to the City Board and potential public discussion. This addresses the recent controversy over the settlement of a lawsuit against Little Rock police over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. A $300,000 settlement, including requirements for police training and practices, without notice to the City Board.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Miller
Person
Frank Scott Jr.
Arkansas Times

Democrat announces for open state Senate seat in Northwest Arkansas

A Democrat has announced as a candidate in the special election to complete a term in Senate District 7, from which Republican Lance Eads of Springdale recently resigned to take a lobbying job. (He doesn’t call government consulting lobbying because legislators theoretically can’t immediately rotate out the door to the lobby but the practice has become fairly common. As a local chamber of commerce employee, Eads already was a reliable in-chamber representative of the business lobby.)
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Pulaski Election Commission announces meetings on Quorum Court redistricting

The Pulaski Election Commission has released details of the process for redrawing Pulaski Quorum Court districts. Happily, they jettisoned a tentative suggestion by the Republican chair for the Republican-controlled commission to fiddle with boundary lines itself before making a final decision (though it will still have that power). Metroplan was asked to come up with draft plans and four will be up for discussion against current boundaries of the 15-member court, currently majority Democratic.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#Lawsuits
Arkansas Times

As the casino turns

The Cherokee Nation issued a statement tonight in advance of Friday’s Racing Commission meeting that will determine whether the commissioners think they, or the Arkansas Supreme Court, are the supreme law of Arkansas. The Supreme Court has said the Cherokee Nation should get a permit for a casino in Pope...
POPE COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Times

Two senior Arkansas bridge inspection engineers out after release of long-awaited I-40 reports

This story was co-published with The Daily Memphian. The Arkansas Department of Transportation on Thursday confirmed the retirement of two senior bridge inspection engineers soon after releasing new information about the near-catastrophic crack found earlier this year on the I-40 bridge linking Memphis and Arkansas. Mike Hill, who ran ArDOT’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Arkansas Times

UPDATE: The Pope County casino circus plays on

The battle for a casino license in Pope County ain’t over until it’s over. The Arkansas Supreme Court mandate has been issued in the case that decided that the Cherokee Nation, not the Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi, was the only legitimate applicant for a license to operate a casino in Pope County under a 2018 constitutional amendment expanding gambling in Arkansas.
POPE COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Times

Rutledge joins multi-state challenge of vaccine rule for health facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid money

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined nine other Republican-led states in a Missouri federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s requirement that employees of recipients of Medicare and Medicaid money be vaccinated against COVID-19. Governor Hutchinson had said this could be a trickier legal proposition than the suit already filed against...
HEALTH
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy