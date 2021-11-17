Allgood defeats incumbent in Mauldin City Council runoff

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS - LEAD ABATEMENT AND ASBESTOS REMOVAL For the removal of lead-based paint hazards and asbestos within the City of North Charleston, SC by licensed and experienced environmental remediation contractors at a single-family home at 1919 Carlton, North Charleston, SC 29405. Metanoia was awarded Federal HUD HOME funds through Charleston County and the City of North Charleston Community Development Dept. for construction and federal requirements will apply. Bids are due to Metanoia via email to duncan@metanoiasc.org by 4pm, December 30th, 2021. Bids will be opened on 12/30/2021 & the successful bidder will be notified on or about 1/7/2022. For information and to request an electronic bid package, contact Duncan Cheney at duncan@metanoiasc.org. Only electronic bids will be accepted. Metanoia is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Local residents, women, minority owned businesses, and Section 3 businesses (as defined by 24 CFR 135) are encouraged to participate in the bidding process. EOE, EHO. Davis Bacon rules do not apply to this project. Section 3 does apply to this project. AD# 1972305.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO