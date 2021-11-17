ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allgood defeats incumbent in Mauldin City Council runoff

Cover picture for the articleChallenger Frank Allgood has unseated longtime Councilman Dale Black in a Nov. 16 runoff election for Mauldin City Council's Seat 5, according to unofficial results. Allgood secured about 55 percent of the vote, winning 633 to 511. Black and...

