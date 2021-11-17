Jeff Gordon: Ugly loss raises questions about the state of Missouri basketball

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned the United States must not "turn a blind eye" to Chinese abuses after Tennis star Peng Shuai reportedly went missing shortly after alleging the former vice premier sexually assaulted her earlier this month. The Florida congressman discussed the athlete's reported disappearance on "Fox & Friends...
Chinese tennis star Peng Shaui, whose disappearance from the public eye following a sexual assault allegation raised safety concerns, had a video call with top Olympic officials Sunday. Peng had a 30-minute video conference with the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and two other IOC officials to discuss her...
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
The fiancée of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has published an open letter in The Washington Post asking singer Justin Bieber to cancel his performance at the Formula One race in Saudi Arabia. In the letter, Hatice Cengiz urged Bieber to cancel the scheduled Dec. 5 performance in the Red...
A Hamas gunman shot five people in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, killing one and injuring four others before Israeli police fatally shot him. Police identified the shooter as a 42-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem, and Hamas later identified him as Fadi Abu Shkhaidem, a teacher at a nearby high school.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the man at the center of a recently concluded high-profile murder trial, will appear on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for his first interview following his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who a Wisconsin jury found not guilty on all five charges, will be joining Fox News' Tucker Carlson for an exclusive sitdown...
Pregnant women and their babies are at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, including death and stillbirths, according to new research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A study analyzing data from the Mississippi State Department of Health found that the rate of death among...
Ukraine's defense minister says he has asked the Pentagon for assistance to help defend Ukraine as it deals with increasing tensions over Russia’s military buildup near its borders. Speaking to reporters at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington on Friday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine needs to “cover our...
Friday’s authorization by federal officials to expand Covid-19 booster shot eligibility to all adults was met with overwhelming support from public health experts. But some were puzzled as to why the Food and Drug Administration didn’t make the move sooner. Despite a plan by the Biden administration to have boosters...
