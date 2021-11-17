ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Jeff Gordon: Ugly loss raises questions about the state of Missouri basketball

Derrick
 4 days ago

The Missouri Tigers allowed a middling mid-major team to run...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Mark Gordon
The Hill

Ukrainian defense minister says he's asked Pentagon for military assistance

Ukraine's defense minister says he has asked the Pentagon for assistance to help defend Ukraine as it deals with increasing tensions over Russia’s military buildup near its borders. Speaking to reporters at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington on Friday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine needs to “cover our...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy