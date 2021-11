All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Best Buddies International will present the Champion of the Year Gala. The event, co-chaired by Nari and Alex Grause along with Tara and Bill Durham, will feature libations, live and silent auctions, dinner, and dancing. This is the first year the North Texas region of Best Buddies will be hosting a Champion of the Year Gala.

