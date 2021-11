In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Timo Meier is putting his name up with some of the team’s all-time legends, thanks to a very hot start to the 2021-22 season. The same cannot be said for his teammate in Nick Bonino, who spoke recently about his frustrations with his start. Last but certainly not least, Sharks general manager (GM) Doug Wilson received a huge honor on Monday night, as he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

