Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed that the Netflix series almost had another ending entirely. "We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending," Hwang told Entertainment Weekly. "There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun would get on the plane and leave. And then there was of course the one where he would turn back and walk towards the camera. We constantly asked ourselves, is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?"

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO