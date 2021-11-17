ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Harris, Bates lead No. 11 Memphis over St. Louis 90-74

By CLAY BAILEY - Associated PRess
Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 18 points and Emoni...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Memphis improves to 3-0 with 16-point victory over Saint Louis

After back-to-back wins in the first week of the season, Memphis improved to 3-0 with a 90-74 victory over Saint Louis inside FedExForum. While the Billikens were clearly a step-up in competition, Penny Hardaway's squad didn’t seem fazed and dominated throughout the second half. Neither team could get much going...
NBA
localmemphis.com

No. 11 Memphis defeats Saint Louis, 90-74 behind a big night from Tyler Harris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The story coming into this game was Saint Louis bringing former Tiger Jordan Nesbitt to FedExForum. But the story of the game, was a former, former Tiger. Cordova-native Tyler Harris recorded a game-high 18 points off the bench in No. 11 Memphis' 90-74 win over the Billikens.
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emoni Bates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Ap
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Freshmen Bates, Duren lead Memphis past Tennessee Tech

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Emoni Bates scored 17 points in his collegiate debut, Jalen Duren and Lester Quinones added 15 apiece and No. 12 Memphis beat Tennessee Tech 89-65 in the season opener for both teams. The Tigers got 12 points from DeAndre Williams, who was 6 of 7 from the floor. Memphis (1-0) shot 55.6% for the game. The Tigers started a season with a load of promise bolstered by one of the top recruiting classes in the country, centered on Bates and Duren. Memphis also returned a core of veterans to complement the freshmen. Mamoudou Diarra led Tennessee Tech (0-1) with 11 points.
TENNESSEE STATE
KTLO

Missouri, Florida compete for bowl eligibility

Saturday will be Senior Day for Missouri. The Tigers look to become bowl eligible, as they welcome in Florida to Columbia. Mizzou is 5-5 on the year and 2-4 in the SEC. The Tigers were able to edge out South Carolina last week. Florida is 5-5 and 2-5. The Gators won a high-scoring game over Samford from the FCS.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

St. Louis begins campaign against Harris-Stowe

Harris-Stowe vs. Saint Louis (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens are set to battle the Hornets of NAIA school Harris-Stowe. Saint Louis went 14-7 last year. DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis went 7-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Billikens scored 82.1 points per contest in those nine contests.
BASKETBALL
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 69-67 win over Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly escaped with a 69-67 win over Hofstra on Friday night. From 3-point shooting struggles to junior forward Qudus Wahab not playing in the second half, here are three takeaways from a wild finish at Xfinity Center. Hofstra’s small lineup knocked Qudus Wahab out of the game. For a moment Wahab looked as if he was going to have a big game. The Georgetown ...
MARYLAND STATE
charlottestar.com

Freshman Emoni Bates, No. 11 Memphis face Saint Louis

Emoni Bates will aim to keep No. 11 Memphis rolling through its early-season slate as the Tigers host nonconference rival Saint Louis on Tuesday night. The highly touted Bates was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week after leading the Tigers (2-0) in scoring in each of their first two games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
scoopswithdannymac.com

Tigers Trounce Billikens in Memphis 90-74, but Signs of Optimism Shine Through

Ultimately it was a night of hard learned lessons and frustrations for the Billikens in their battle with the Memphis Tigers. The number 11 ranked team in the country continued to validate the hype and prove just how overwhelming they could be, downing the Billikens 90-74 and handing SLU their first loss of the season.
BASKETBALL
bcsnn.com

No. 11 Memphis Tigers Roll Past the Saint Louis Bilikens at Home, 90-74

Tyler Harris hit four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, Emoni Bates added 16 and Jalen Duren had 13 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots in a 90-74 Memphis Tigers win over Saint Louis Tuesday night in Memphis, Tenn. No. 11/16 Memphis (3-0) also saw 10 rebounds and...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy