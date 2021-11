Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski made the decision to play and start star freshman Paolo Banchero after after he and junior guard Michael Savarino were involved in an incident over the weekend, with court records obtained by the Raleigh News & Observer showing that Savarino was arrested for DWI while Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI. Former Duke basketball player and top-5 NBA Draft pick Jay Williams says that how Krzyzewski handles the situation and any other off-the-court incidents in his final year as Duke's head coach may very well determine how close the team can get to achieving its goal of sending Krzyzewski out with a national championship.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO