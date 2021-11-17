‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: The Bordelons Stick to the Plan

Following the big finale tonight, it only makes sense to want the Queen Sugar season 7 premiere date ASAP. How can you not?. We suppose here that the first order of business should be rather simple here: Confirming that there will, in fact, be a season 7 coming down the road! This was announced earlier in the day, alongside of course the bittersweet news that this will be the final one over at the network. While that is an absolute bummer, we do still remain grateful that we had a chance to get so much of this story over the years. It’s very rare for a basic-cable show to last thing long in an era where there are DVRs, heavy competition, and also high costs associated with ambitious TV shows.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO