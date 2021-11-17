‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: The Bordelons Stick to the Plan

Tonight at 8/7c on OWN, watch the season 6 finale of Queen Sugar. Stream the episode for free when you register for Philo and FuboTV. Queen Sugar follows the Bordelon siblings. Estranged until a family tragedy brings them together, this savvy group of activists, journalists, managers, newlyweds, and the formerly incarcerated navigate their complicated lives in Louisiana together—accompanied by plenty of friends and neighbors. Now at the end of its sixth season, this popular drama series has tackled topics like police corruption, parenthood, PTSD, and adult relationships. Another season of Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar concludes tonight, and you don’t want to miss the finale. See below to watch a preview.
