ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: The Bordelons Stick to the Plan

By A.J. Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn tonight’s “Queen Sugar” season finale, it seems as if things come together for the Bordelons and the farm may be saved from a takeover. While Ralph Angel is days away from signing over the farm to Sam...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Alum Pregnant, Reveals Stunning Maternity Photos

Basketball Wives star Angel Brinks put speculation to rest that she's expecting. The celebrity clothing designer announced that she is pregnant with her third child. Brinks and her boyfriend Roccstar appeared both announced that they are expecting their first child together in separate Instagram posts. "It's my birthday. So thankful for Family, Love, Success… & speaking of birth, it's almost time! More surprises on the way," Brinks shared on her Instagram in a since-deleted post.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Ava DuVernay’s ‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed for 7th and Final Season at OWN

“Queen Sugar” has been renewed for a seventh and final season at OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), the cable channel and series creator Ava DuVernay revealed Tuesday. Writing on Season 7 of the drama series about an African American family in the Deep South has already begun and production is scheduled to kick off early next year in New Orleans. The seventh and final season of “Queen Sugar” will debut in 2022.
TV SERIES
hot969boston.com

Porsha Williams’ Family Question Engagement in Trailer to Her New Show

Porsha Williams’ family is feeling a little indifferent about the reality star’s engagement to Simon Guobadia and they seem to have no problem sharing their opinions on their new Bravo show. The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters premieres Nov. 28 and as the limited series unfolds, viewers will...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'Queen Sugar': OWN series to end with Season 7

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Queen Sugar will return for a seventh and final season. Series creator Ava DuVernay confirmed Tuesday to Deadline that the drama was renewed for Season 7. "It's a radical act that it lasted this long, and it's a testament to every single pair of hands that touched it and I am so proud of that," DuVernay said.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Sugar
urbanbellemag.com

Donna Calls for ‘Black Ink Crew’ to be Canceled?

Ratings have taken a hit. “Black Ink Crew” was able to become one of Viacom’s most successful reality shows over the years, however, the previous season struggled. Ratings dropped to historic lows. And it’s not because the show lacked drama. Donna had a tough season. Her relationship with Alex became a hot topic. After an argument, Alex was left with a scratch on his face. Producers worried about his safety and some questioned if Donna was being abusive towards him. Ceaser had a difficult season as well. One of his shops was broken into and money was taken.
TV SERIES
Magic 1470AM

One Of Louisiana’s Favorite Shows Queen Sugar Is Coming To An End

One of my favorite shows that have been in households around the world, and exposed the many to another side of Louisiana culture is coming to an end. According to Deadline.com, after 7 seasons with Tuesday's (Nov 16) episode being the finale of the sixth season. The hit show will end next year with filming beginning at the top of 2022. The show was an instant hit with show creator Ava Duvernay scripting the series after the book of the same name by Natalie Baszille.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 9 Review: Tossing in the Meadows

The Bordelon family came together for Ralph Angel and Darla's baby shower on Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 9. It was wonderful to see them all celebrating this event with family and friends, especially knowing they may lose the farm to the Landrys. But this was a moment to revel...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Queen Sugar's Tina Lifford Breaks Down Season 6 Finale's Bordelon Win and Vi's Overdue Reunion With Blue

While we all know troubles don’t last always, the Bordelon family’s difficult times on Queen Sugar seem to dwell longer than most. Thankfully, that trend shifted when the Season 6 finale of the endearing OWN drama aired this Tuesday and finally gave the Bordelons a much-needed win. Sam Landry had tried to blackmail the family into selling their farm to him by using Ralph Angel’s crime as leverage. But Aunt Vi and Hollywood devised a plan to track down Theo, the dude who set up RA, so he could tell the truth and exonerate his old prison buddy. Meanwhile, Dominic worked...
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Survivor 41 Episode 8 Recap: Best Laid Plans

If you think about it, plans on Survivor – more often than not – go awry. There can only be one Sole Survivor, and as much fun as it is to watch a winner’s run and look back at all of the key moments along the way, the fun of the show is in the […] The post Survivor 41 Episode 8 Recap: Best Laid Plans appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Queen Sugar” season finale

Tonight at 8/7c on OWN, watch the season 6 finale of Queen Sugar. Stream the episode for free when you register for Philo and FuboTV. Queen Sugar follows the Bordelon siblings. Estranged until a family tragedy brings them together, this savvy group of activists, journalists, managers, newlyweds, and the formerly incarcerated navigate their complicated lives in Louisiana together—accompanied by plenty of friends and neighbors. Now at the end of its sixth season, this popular drama series has tackled topics like police corruption, parenthood, PTSD, and adult relationships. Another season of Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar concludes tonight, and you don’t want to miss the finale. See below to watch a preview.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Queen Sugar' Season 6 Finale Preview: Bordelon Family Makes Haunting Discovery on Their Land (Exclusive)

The Borderlon siblings' fight to keep their 800-acre sugarcane farm in the family and out of Samuel Landry's ownership will result in a haunting discovery in Tuesday's Queen Sugar Season 6 finale, airing at 8 p.m. ET. In an exclusive clip from the Season 6 finale of the OWN series, titled "And You Would Be One of Them," shared with PopCulture.com, Dominic's probe with a thermal camera uncovers a burial site dating back to 1887 is on the land.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Queen Sugar season 7 premiere date hopes over at OWN

Following the big finale tonight, it only makes sense to want the Queen Sugar season 7 premiere date ASAP. How can you not?. We suppose here that the first order of business should be rather simple here: Confirming that there will, in fact, be a season 7 coming down the road! This was announced earlier in the day, alongside of course the bittersweet news that this will be the final one over at the network. While that is an absolute bummer, we do still remain grateful that we had a chance to get so much of this story over the years. It’s very rare for a basic-cable show to last thing long in an era where there are DVRs, heavy competition, and also high costs associated with ambitious TV shows.
TV SERIES
womenandhollywood.com

“Queen Sugar” to End After Upcoming Seventh Season

“Queen Sugar’s” reign is coming to an end. Creator Ava DuVernay told Deadline that the OWN family drama will conclude next year with its seventh season. The Season 6 finale aired yesterday, November 16. “As a storyteller, the bravest thing to do is know when you’re done,” DuVernay explained. “‘Queen...
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Cast of Queen Sugar Closes the Book on Season Six

Five years ago, a drama about a southern family premiered on OWN in quietly radical fashion. It wasn’t just the lineup of all-women directors that marked Queen Sugar as a standout, though the Ava DuVernay–created series committed to that for its entire run. Rather, the show’s resolutely deliberate pace and delicate approach to explosive story lines distinguished Queen Sugar from its network counterparts from the start — and elevate it above the streaming morass to this day.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Queen Sugar': Bianca Lawson Talks Darla's Evolution (Exclusive)

There's a reason that out of all the characters Bianca Lawson has played in her 20+ year acting career, Darla of the hit OWN drama series Queen Sugar is her favorite. Lawson brings a level of depth and vulnerability to Darla unlike ever seen before on television. Despite Darla's mishaps and past struggles with addiction, viewers root for her to win. Darla proves that there's power in redemption.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar: Coming to an End!

A TV Fanatic favorite is coming to a close. OWN has revealed that Queen Sugar has been renewed for a seventh season, but it will also be its last. OWN aired both Queen Sugar Season 5 and 6 this year after the fifth was delayed. That season was rewritten to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Fate of True Blood star's TV series Queen Sugar confirmed after season 6

True Blood star Rutina Wesley's TV series Queen Sugar confirmed its future after season 6 came to an end earlier this year. The series' director and writer, Ava DuVernay and US cable network OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), confirmed on Tuesday (November 16) that the show will not return after a seventh season next year.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy