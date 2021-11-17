ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Family reacts to indictment of jailers in death of Fulton County inmate

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members said 32-year-old Antonio May was abused to death...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Felony Murder
The Hill

Ukrainian defense minister says he's asked Pentagon for military assistance

Ukraine's defense minister says he has asked the Pentagon for assistance to help defend Ukraine as it deals with increasing tensions over Russia’s military buildup near its borders. Speaking to reporters at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington on Friday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine needs to “cover our...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy