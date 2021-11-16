ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Stocks rise on Wall Street after retail sales post big gain

By DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writer
newsitem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from big retailers...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Earnings Reports#Americans#The Commerce Department
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street set to rise on strong results from Nvidia, retailers

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq was set for a strong open on Thursday as chipmaker Nvidia rallied on robust third-quarter results, while the S&P and the Dow were on track for gains following a fresh batch of positive retail earnings. Nvidia shares jumped 8.6% in premarket trade after the company beat quarterly...
STOCKS
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Stocks mixed as retail sales jump, despite rising prices

FTSE -0.07% at 7346. US stocks are set to open mixed but with just mild gains or losses, with retailers’ quarterly earnings and retail sales data in focus. Retail sales surged higher in October, jumping 1.7% month on month, well up from the upwardly revised 0.8% from September and ahead of the 1.4% expected.
STOCKS
albuquerquenews.net

Wall Street jumps on sharply higher retail sales, dollar rallies

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks rose sharply in the United States Tuesday after data from the Commerce Department showed spending levels are now exceeding those before the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail sales surged 1.7 percent in October, well ahead of expectations for 1.4 percent. The October figure was more than...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: Retail On The Radar

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Investors are hoping to get a better assessment of the U.S. economy today amid a flurry of data on the retail sector. Walmart (WMT) will kick off a busy week of earnings before the market opens, giving some insight into what executives have to say about the all-important holiday season. Home Depot (HD) will also report on same-store sales, while commenting on how it's countering supply chain disruptions to keep up with strong building demand.
RETAIL
Reuters

Wall Street opens higher on J&J, Big Tech gains

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, as Johnson & Johnson and big technology stocks led gains at the end of a week scarred by deepening concerns over prolonged inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 42.55 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,963.78.
STOCKS
Daily Camera

Sovos bests Wall Street sales expectations in first quarter post-IPO

Sovos Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: SOVO), a formerly California-based food-brand company that planted its headquarters flag in Louisville this year just before going public, saw its sales grow in the third quarter, the company’s first since its initial public offering in September. The company — owner of Colorado-born brands Noosa Yoghurt...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

My Top 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Canadian bank stocks have enjoyed a big 2021 on the back of a broader economic rebound. Moreover, Canada’s top financial institutions have also been able to draw down on the provisions for credit losses set aside. This opened the door for bigger profits. Today, I want to look at two of my favourite bank stocks to snatch up before the final batch of 2021 earnings. Let’s jump in.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
newsitem.com

World shares mostly higher as lockdowns, inflation loom

Markets opened higher in Europe on Monday after a mixed day of trading in Asia. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has prompted some countries to look to stricter precautions to curb yet another wave of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy