Sony Music Entertainment revealed an animated promotional video on Friday for its new VTuber project "VERSEⁿ." Rin is gazing at the sky as usual, like she always does. In between our eyelids of daydream lie the existence of our reality as well as other unexplainable fantastical universes. Lin lives across all universes and knows 5 girls that she considers her friends.

