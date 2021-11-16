ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Will Smith, a break point leads to 'King Richard'

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith wouldn’t seem an obvious candidate for a midlife crisis. Hugely successful, immensely popular, indefatigably sunny. But Smith,...

Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
New York Post

Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams is in poor health

Richard Williams, who coached his tennis superstar daughters and is the subject of a Hollywood biopic starring Will Smith, is in declining health, enmeshed in a messy divorce and being cared for by a son with a criminal past. The son, Chavoita Lesane, 48, has been involved in dozens of...
TENNIS
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Finger Lakes Times

Will Smith Was Terrified of Venus and Serena Williams’ Opinions of King Richard | The Tonight Show

Will Smith discusses playing a real person in his film King Richard and Venus and Serena Williams’ thoughts on the movie. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Questions Emerge About Richard Williams’ Son, Who Holds His Power Of Attorney

Richard Williams has been notably absent from the press and promotional tour surrounding his Will Smith-fronted biopic, despite Venus and Serena Williams’ support of King Richard. The elder Williams has generally been less visible since suffering a stroke in 2016, but appears more frail in recent pictures posted by his...
SPORTS
fox32chicago.com

Will Smith talks new film about Williams sisters 'King Richard'

CHICAGO - One of the biggest movie stars on the planet was in Chicago yesterday – not only to talk about his new Oscar-buzzed film "King Richard," but to change the lives of some young tennis players. Will Smith and his "King Richard" co-stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton visited...
CHICAGO, IL
Cinema Blend

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green Talks Will Smith In 'King Richard'

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green joins the show to chat about King Richard, starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father, and coach to Venus and Serena Williams. He discusses collaborating with the great Robert Elswit, Will Smith’s incredible performance, the technical challenges of shooting tennis, and more. Want More ReelBlend?. Sign...
TENNIS
Collider

Aunjanue Ellis on 'King Richard' and Will Smith's Process for Playing the Role

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Friday, I recently got to speak with Aunjanue Ellis about playing Oracene 'Brandy' Williams in the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott.
TENNIS
WALA-TV FOX10

'King Richard' puts Will Smith on center court as Venus and Serena's dad

Stage parents seldom fare well in movies and TV, but "King Richard" bucks that trend, placing Will Smith on center court in an overwhelmingly flattering portrait of tennis patriarch Richard Williams. Smith aces the performance, which is the main attribute in elevating the story above the standard sports-movie conventions. The...
TENNIS
Washington Post

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming star turn in ‘King Richard’

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming performance in “King Richard,” a thoroughly entertaining portrait of Richard Williams — better known as Venus and Serena’s father. In this alternately funny, poignant and inspiring movie, the focus isn’t on the sports prodigies who would one day attain legendary status on the tennis...
TENNIS
New York Post

‘King Richard’ review: Will Smith finally makes a good movie again

Running time: 138 minutes. Rated PG-13 (some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references.) In theaters and on HBO Max. The “Fresh Prince” is dead! Long live the “King!”. Will Smith resuscitates his sagging acting career with “King Richard,” an engrossing and unusual (in a good way)...
TENNIS
headstuff.org

King Richard Film Review | Will Smith Smashes it in Heartwarming Sports Biopic

The idea that two of the greatest players in the history of tennis could be siblings is remarkable. Not only that, but the fact that they received their training from their own father makes for an unbelievable story. What viewers may not realise about the Williams sisters, is how that story even began – that’s where King Richard comes in.
TENNIS
arcamax.com

Review: Will Smith rules in 'King Richard,' a Venus-and-Serena drama with a sharp spin

"Keep your stance open." These words, or some variation on them, form a steady refrain in "King Richard," Reinaldo Marcus Green's shrewd, slick and enormously satisfying drama about the forging of a pair of tennis superstars. To anyone who will listen (and some who won't), Richard Williams demands that his young daughters Venus and Serena use an open-stance technique, not the closed stance favored by most others. It's a nifty running gag, rooted in the truth: Richard and his then-wife, Oracene, really did teach their daughters this method, which would become more widely adopted in the wake of their fame and influence. And because sports dramas and biopics are all about tidy metaphors, it's also a lesson: Stay loose. Stay flexible. Keep an open mind.
TENNIS

