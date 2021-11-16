ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill

By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19,...

