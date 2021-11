Reports that China and the US are coordinating inventory releases weighed on sentiment. Market impact puts OPEC in tough spot with incoming forecasted market surplus by 2022. The coordination between Biden and Xi represents a surprising development at a time when US-Sino relations continue to deteriorate. Biden has pressured OPEC and its allies to pump more oil into the global market as the US leader faces increased political pressure, even from some in his party. Inflation, which is in part due to rising oil prices, is a key sticking point for the administration.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO