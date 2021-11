Marcus Smart has been very passionate about being with the Celtics. He's been putting his body on the line, and has never been afraid to try to do whatever it takes to help secure the victory. He has been thought of as the leader of the Celtics by many of us, but is it finally time we can all agree it is best if we part ways? He has done all he could to put us in the best position to win and I appreciate that, but at this point he does more harm to the Celtics than good.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO