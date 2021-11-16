ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways Restarts Flights from London Gatwick to the US

nitravelnews.com
 8 days ago

British Airways completed its first transatlantic flight out of London Gatwick to Tampa, Florida following the reopening...

nitravelnews.com

Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
airspacemag.com

Qantas Airways’ Longest-Ever Commercial Flight

On October 6, a Qantas crew led by Captain Alex Passerini made the airline’s longest ever commercial passenger flight. Flight QF14 took off from Buenos Aires, Argentina and flew nonstop to the north coast of Australia, landing after 17 hours and 25 minutes and covering 9,334 miles. The Boeing 787-9 Great Barrier Reef carried four pilots, 17 crew, and 107 Australian passengers repatriated from South America due to the COVID pandemic. “There were some truly spectacular views as we tracked across Antarctica, which was an extra bonus for our passengers, who were very glad to be coming home,” said Passerini. The flight was about 325 miles longer than the airline’s previous longest trip, a regularly scheduled flight from Perth to London, which has been paused for the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

A Hollow Threat From British Airways

British Airways is threatening to leave London Heathrow if a planned increase in departure taxes goes into effect. Talk about a hollow threat…. Empty Threat: British Airways “Reconsidering Use of Heathrow.”. The threat came from Luis Gallego, CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways:. “The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Florida State
The Independent

Use or lose £132m of Covid credit notes, travellers warned

Holidaymakers have been given official notice to use up millions of pounds’ worth of unspent credit notes, issued in the face of pandemic-related cancellations, or face losing their money.The vouchers were issued by Atol-protected travel companies as an alternative to cash refunds during the Covid crisis, when swathes of travel plans were being cancelled at short notice.The notes, which were designed to be used against new holidays, were underwritten by the Atol insurance scheme in case the companies issuing the vouchers went bust as a result of the extreme circumstances – a scenario that could have left millions of customers...
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

British Airways considers axing Heathrow flights due to hike in charges

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said the west London airport’s fees are already among the highest in the world. British Airways will consider cutting Heathrow flights if proposed increases in charges are implemented, the boss of the airline’s parent company has claimed. IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said the west...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways owner’s Air Europa deal under scrutiny by competition watchdog

The takeover of Air Europa by British Airways owner IAG could face a formal investigation by the competition watchdog.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is considering whether the £420 million deal could lead to a substantial reduction of competition in the UK.IAG first announced plans to buy the Spanish airline in 2019 for 1 billion euros (£840 million) although the price was slashed after the Covid-19 pandemic knocked the entire sector by grounding planes.We will collaborate with the CMA. The London-Madrid route is highly competitive and is already part of the European Commission (investigation) processIAGBosses have already offered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

easyJet Manchester service to return along with increased London Gatwick flights at Aberdeen International Airport

The airline will double its daily summer frequency to London Gatwick and has confirmed its Manchester route will operate on a seasonal basis. The moves gives Aberdeen International Airport a night stop service which will benefit the business and leisure community heading to London. easyJet’s Manchester service will resume from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nitravelnews.com

Pilots Union Warn of Deteriorating Situation with Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus’ pilots union has put the airline on notice of a “deteriorating situation in the pilot body” at the airline. A “growing number of issues” including the changing of arrangements for crews travelling on US flights over Christmas from both Dublin and the airline’s new Manchester base are causing unrest with pilots.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nitravelnews.com

Etihad Engineering Secure Heavy Maintenance Contract from Virgin Australia

Etihad Engineering, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services provider based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, has been awarded a heavy maintenance contract by Virgin Australia for its Boeing 737 fleet. The scope of the contract covers heavy maintenance and modifications on more than 30 nose to tail aircraft for the largest airline by fleet size under the Virgin brand.
WORLD
atlanticcitynews.net

Qatar airways launches regular flights to Almaty- Ministry

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Qatar Airways has launched scheduled flights to Almaty, the Kazakhstan Investment and Infrastructural Development Ministry said on Friday. "The new service will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft ... the service will enable passengers flying to and from Almaty to over 140 destinations, via...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

Johannesburg to Lagos flights on South African Airways now

This specific destination takes SAA into one of the biggest travel markets in Africa and we’re delighted that we are again able to resume operations, providing a link between Africa’s two biggest economies. Starting on December 12, 2021, South African Airways (SAA) will add another important continental route to its...
LIFESTYLE
fox17.com

Fancy a hop across the pond? Nonstop flights from Nashville to London resume

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fancy a hop across the pond? Nonstop flights from Nashville to London are coming back. Following a 632-day absence, the British Airways transatlantic flight from Nashville International Airport (BNA) to London Heathrow will resume Dec. 9. The flights, which originally launched in May 2018, stopped in...
NASHVILLE, TN
nitravelnews.com

Cunard Unveils 17 New International Voyages for 2022

Cunard has unveiled 17 new international voyages for 2022 where the cruise line’s Queen Elizabeth will visit 32 ports in 12 countries sailing Norway’s fjords; island hopping in Spain and Portugal; the Mediterranean; and finally transiting the Panama Canal onwards to Alaska. The itineraries also include a visit to Amsterdam...
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

Flights to London Heathrow from Calgary on WestJet now

New WestJet route to accelerate Alberta’s economic recovery and drive investment attraction with connection to global hub at London’s Heathrow. WestJet’s new non-stop route from YYC to London Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, is welcomed by those looking to access the world’s premier financial and business center and those eager for a direct connection to explore London’s culture and landmarks.
WORLD
routesonline.com

Wear Swaps Philadelphia For London Gatwick

Stephanie Wear will head up the UK airport’s aviation development operations. London Gatwick (LGW) has confirmed the appointment of Stephanie Wear as its new aviation development head. Wear takes up the role at the UK’s second-busiest airport following a stint as director of air service development and cargo services for...
LIFESTYLE

