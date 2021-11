Shop 716 is back and better than ever with another round of promotionals encouraging people to shop and support local. This initiative was originally born as a way to induce revenue and sales to businesses and restaurants due to the loss experienced during the covid-19 pandemic. Christine Langenfeld, Director of Operations and Marketing for the Amherst Chamber of Commerce shared with us a few insights into the origins of the initiative and what we can expect moving forward this year.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO