We have started a holiday tradition to decorate Cope’s room each year for the Christmas Season. The dream of having a child around the Christmas season is something that we have prayed on and our hearts have longed for. Making Christmas special and memorable for Copeland is something that I strive for and now that he is getting to the age where he recognizes these special moments it just makes it that much more fun. The Holiday Season is such a crazy time but year after year I will always make it a priority to make his room special and festive for him. So today I am sharing Cope’s Colorful Christmas Room Tour for 2021. To see Cope’s room last year, click here [HERE] and his nursery Christmas look, click here [HERE].

