Gold Forecast: Massive Bearish Clouds Looming On The Horizon?

The Euro rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to break above the top of the hammer from the previous session. This is a classic recovery signal, although I do not necessarily think that things turn around for very long amount of time. This market will eventually go looking for resistance above that we can start shorting into, and my first area of interest will be the 1.14 handle. Not only is that a large, round, psychological figure, but it is also where we had previously seen a downtrend line. Because of this, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, with the possibility of an exhaustive candle that we can jump on.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO