ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold Forecast: Massive Bearish Clouds Looming On The Horizon?

By Authors
gold-eagle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContrary to yesterday’s long analysis, today’s issue is going to be rather short, as nothing really happened on the precious metals market yesterday. The thing that did happen was the USD Index moving higher. The U.S. currency index once again broke to new yearly highs, and – more importantly...

www.gold-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

NASDAQ 100 Reached $17,000 As Forecasted, 10-15% Correction Looms

Last week, using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP), I forecasted the Nasdaq 100 “target ideally around $17,000 before [it] is ready to embark on the subsequent more significant correction.”. Back then, see here, the index was trading at $16,300, whereas yesterday it topped at $16,765. It now it sits at...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold sees price pressure on more profit taking

New York (Nov 22) Gold prices are moderately lower in early U.S. trading Friday, on some more profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders, following recent gains. The recent big sell off in the crude oil market and the strong U.S. dollar index are also negatives for the metals markets. December gold was last down $9.50 at $1,842.10 and December Comex silver was last down $0.001 at $24.78 an ounce.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Price#Silver Price#Stocks#Usdx#Rsi#Usd Index
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Pull Back to Supportive Zone

Gold markets initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back some of the gains to dip just below the $1850 level. Nonetheless, we are still very much in the same consolidation area that we had been in for a while, so it makes sense that we continue to build a bit of a bullish flag. With that in mind, I still believe that the gold market has the possibility of going much higher, but that does not necessarily mean that we need to take off straight away. Gold does tend to be rather volatile and choppy at times, which is essentially what we are seeing right now.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bears in control for the open

Gold is on the back foot on the approach to prior resistance. US dollar on form as European covid risks rear their ugly head again. The price of gold is lower despite the risk-off mood. XAU/USD ended on Friday down some 0.70% falling from a high of $1,865.83 to a low of $1,843.09. The greenback was favoured instead after Austria said it would be the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown while Germany said it could follow suit, sending the euro lower and lifting the US dollar.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

The Slippery Slope Of The USDX: Will It Drag Gold Down?

New York (Nov 21) In Wednesday's anaysis I focused on the specific situation in the currency market and its impact on the gold price. I told you that the USD Index was probably forming a short-term top, while the Euro Index was forming a short-term low. But I also wrote that despite their usual link, this time, the decline in the USDX could actually make the gold price move lower, not higher. And that’s exactly what we saw Thursday. Specifically, I wrote the following:
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold Stocks’ November Top – WARNING

In today’s video, I’m talking about the recent performance of gold stock prices (GDX ETF) - and I’m providing my forecast for the gold stock prices in the following weeks. And as I outlined last week – the outlook is bearish. Thank you for watching today’s free analysis. Please note...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
gold-eagle.com

Gold price needs to consolidate as sentiment falls among Wall Street analysts

New York (Nov 19) Although many Wall Street analysts expect gold prices to remain above their breakout levels, sentiment has fallen from last week as the precious metal is likely to consolidate in the near term. The gold prices didn't see much follow-through following the previous week's breakout rally. However,...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Continue to Build Bullish Flag

Gold markets have fallen during the trading session on Thursday but remain within the basic consolidation area that we had been in for a while, suggesting that perhaps we are trying to digest some of the previous parabolic behavior. That of course is a good look for the market, as it suggests that we are going to eventually break out to the upside. When you look at this chart, it does not take a lot of imagination to see a bullish flag.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recaptures $1,860 amid cautious optimism

Gold bulls are showing up in Asia as trading starts to pick up. US dollar is also making tracks across the forex board as traders await keynote speeches from central bankers. Update: Gold price is looking to reverse Thursday’s drop, as it flirts with daily highs above $1,860, shrugging off the advance in the US dollar and the Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautious amid China’s indebted property sector woes and looming risks of faster monetary policy tightening to combat inflation. Investors rush to hold the traditional safe-haven gold ahead of US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the new Fed Chair, with Lael Brainard running for the top job alongside the incumbent Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, a slew of Fedspeak will keep the traders entertained as the week draws to an end.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Recovers After the Massive Selloff

The Euro rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to break above the top of the hammer from the previous session. This is a classic recovery signal, although I do not necessarily think that things turn around for very long amount of time. This market will eventually go looking for resistance above that we can start shorting into, and my first area of interest will be the 1.14 handle. Not only is that a large, round, psychological figure, but it is also where we had previously seen a downtrend line. Because of this, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, with the possibility of an exhaustive candle that we can jump on.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Building Consolidation Before Lift-Off

Gold markets rallied significantly on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of bullish momentum. Ultimately, I think this is a market that will eventually try to find a reason to go much higher, especially as the $1880 level above had offered so much in the way of resistance. If we can break above that level, then it is likely we will go looking towards the $1900 level. That is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and I think a lot of people would be looking to take profit in that area. Any move above the $1900 level will more than likely offer a “buy-and-hold” type of situation.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Looks Bearish But Gets Support From Ichimoku Cloud

NZDUSD has established a strong foothold in the vicinity of a support zone that has formed between the 0.6987 and 0.6969 levels, the former being the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 0.6510 until the near 43-month peak of 0.7464. The longer-term 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are reflecting a trendless trajectory in the pair, while the recent dip in the 50-day SMA is suggesting that sellers have a slight lead.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend

US Housing data shows mixed numbers, focus on Fed talk. Inflation in the Eurozone at decade highs, no surprise. EUR/USD recovery shows not enough strength, bearish pressure persists. The EUR/USD pair recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Breakout Hits a Wall- XAU/USD Levels

The rally takes price into confluent resistance at the January trendline / 100% extension of the August advance at 1876- may see some kickback here. Initial support at 1825 backed by the 52-week moving average at 1804- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 61.8% Fibonacciretracement of the August advance at 1754. A topside breach / close above this slope keeps the focus on critical resistance at the yearly high-close / June swing high / 61.8% retracement of the 2020 decline at 1903/23- look for a larger reaction / pivot there IF reached.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Showing Signs of Exhaustion

The gold markets initially rallied on Tuesday but sold off quite drastically to show signs of exhaustion. This is a market that continues to see a lot of negative pressure, and I think we will continue to see a retesting of the previous resistance barrier at $1835. If we do get to that level, breaking down below that would be extraordinarily negative and could send this market much lower.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin is in a Likely Bearish Correction

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and rallied $40,555. This is ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: The roll over Wednesday warns we may be headed into a bearish correction against the move up from $28,800. If this is a bearish correction, it should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355, which we are now $10,840 into. The decent trade below $63,285 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $4,770 of the decent pressure warned about below. The decent trade below $61,890 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $3,375 of the decent pressure warned about below; but if we break back above decently, look for decent short covering—this will come in at $62,160 (+15 per/hour starting at 6:00pm). I would be aware of possible main corrective exhaustion levels at $55,640-3,860 and $49,080-8,305. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerates in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

It’s been a rough November for the Euro, and there’s no reason to think that the situation will improve anytime soon. Rising COVID-19 infection rates and energy supply concerns – Germany announced today it was halting approval of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline – are clouding the near-term economic outlook, leading to murmurs of stagflation in the Eurozone.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy