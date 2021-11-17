ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Live Christmas Bash ~ WIN: ThinkFun Games Puzzles and Games

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind My First Math Dice at Amazon. Find Block Chain™ at Amazon. Find Cold Case series: Cold Case: A Story to Die For and...

gamespew.com

The Best Gaming-Themed Christmas Jumpers 2021

Ho-ho-ho! With the holidays almost upon us, it’s time to start thinking about horrendous festive knitwear to adorn our fleshy shells with. Because it’s not Christmas until everybody’s wearing a gaudy jumper. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite gaming-themed Christmas jumpers right here. We’ll be wearing one of these...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer UK Christmas issue: The future of every Riot game

As 2021 starts drawing to a close and everywhere starts playing those Christmas songs on a never-ending loop, why not avoid the festive stress and stay inside tucked up with a copy of PC Gamer's latest magazine instead?. This month's issue is chock-full of Riot Games goodness. We've got a...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The case of Facebook’s puzzling podcast data

Hey hey, Tuesday’s back again. Today’s a relatively tame one, but Aria has a fun piece on the website that we’ll tease below, along with a whole debacle around attributing podcast plays to Facebook. We’re talking user agents, yes, and then we’re getting into the wild world of podcast prefixes. It’s gonna get wonky up in here; let’s get to it.
INTERNET
WIN: Calico Sun’s Kourtney BFF Bracelet & Necklace Set ~ 25 Days of Christmas

Since 2005, OOLY has consistently developed colorful products and is excited to launch their newest inspiring product line, Calico Sun. Full of unexpected delight, the new fashion accessories line inspires young minds to express themselves and lets their creativity and personality shine through. With fresh and fun statement pieces, Calico Sun inspires kids of all ages to be kind, positive with whatever style you might have,
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WIN: Ooly’s Good Vibes Bonus Box ~ 25 Days of Christmas

OOLY is a Woman Owned-certified brand, which stands out with the refined emphasis on fun and creativity without limits for kids and adults alike. The whimsical and colorful arts, crafts, and school supply brand includes an array of expressive and creative items for both kids and adults, that make any space creative and fun, yet functional. From creative art projects at home to new desk essentials, OOLY has all the things students of all ages need just in time for back-to-school season.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

14 best Christmas party games, according to reviews

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Thanksgiving is...
SHOPPING
SPY

Bookmark This Page Before Black Friday or Risk Missing Out! This Is the Top Deal To Watch…

It’s not an exaggeration to say that we’ve written about thousands of deals over the course of 2021. SPY is a review and discovery platform, and in addition to writing about the latest product releases, we also spend a lot of time covering the latest deals from retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, Walmart and Frontgate. And all throughout 2021, there’s been one particular discount that our readers have been most excited about: AirPods deals. That’s because it’s been a great year to score deals on AirPods, and on Apple products in general. Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart absolutely slashed prices on both...
ELECTRONICS
moneysavingmom.com

Games and Puzzles only $10 at Walmart!

Score a game or puzzle for just $10 at Walmart right now!. For a limited time, Walmart has select Games and Puzzles on sale for just $10!. There are several fun ones included in this sale. These would make great gift ideas!. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
SHOPPING
thefandomentals.com

Dystopian Adventure Puzzle Game ‘The Plane Effect’ Arrives December 2nd

PQube, Studio Kiku and Innovina Interactive are excited to announce the mind-bending dystopian isometric adventure The Plane Effect is arriving on PlayStation and Xbox One on December 2nd, 2021! ‘The Plane Effect’ is available to buy now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and Steam. A mysterious and...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Disguised Toast teases Twitch return after leaving Facebook Gaming

After announcing his departure from Facebook Gaming, DisguisedToast went on kkatamina’s stream to tease his return to Twitch. OfflineTV member Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang announced his departure from Facebook Gaming on November 17. First announced back in November 2019, the two parties teamed up for an exclusive streaming agreement that made Toast become one of the major faces of the brand.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

10 Apple Arcade puzzle games to give your brain a fun challenge

While jigsaw puzzles with thousands of tiny pieces and Rubik's cubes are still fun, mobile gaming has kicked puzzles up a notch, and Apple Arcade has some really great ones. The puzzle games on Apple's $5-per-month gaming service have something for everyone and creatively push the boundaries of puzzle gaming. Dig in and build something in the vast expanse of infinity, see the world from a different perspective, and mend broken treasures and broken hearts.
VIDEO GAMES
Greater Milwaukee Today

As Facebook pivots to Meta, Epic Games poaches its metaverse specialist

Last week, Facebook changed its company name to Meta, a reflection of its efforts to create more tools and products for a concept called the metaverse. Around the same time, Epic Games, the Cary, North Carolina-based video game developer, pried away one of Facebook’s lead executives to lead its own efforts at creating a metaverse.
INTERNET
Collider

How to Win Squid Game: Techniques For Each Game

Watching Squid Game on Netflix is a nail-biting, panic-inducing, thought-evoking rollercoaster. You are the spectator, but what if you became a player? Envision yourself as Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) or Sae-byeok (HoYeon Jung), presented with a chance to win 45.6 billion won (about 39 million USD) if they make it out of these deadly children’s games alive. Gi-hun primarily won due to luck, and the dirty work of others, such as Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo). But what would you do? If you intend to win the games and claim the prize money, you need a foolproof strategy for each game. Step into the green tracksuit and white slip-ons, because it’s time to play the Squid Game. If this isn’t already obvious, this is all hypothetical food for thought. Don’t pull a Mr. Beast and mimic these games in real life.
VIDEO GAMES
attagirlsays.com

Beautiful Vintage Ornament Christmas Puzzles

Shop this beautiful collection of custom Christmas puzzles featuring trees decorated with Shiny Brites and other vintage ornaments. Each puzzle comes in a metal keepsake box, suitable for gifting. Need an idea for the Shiny Brite ornament collector on your Christmas list? Introducing the Atta Girl Says line of Christmas...
LIFESTYLE
The Day

Top toys of 2021: Games, puzzles and activity kits are the standouts

Not even the North Pole has been spared in the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus. Santa's elves are working extra hard to make and deliver enough toys for the coming holidays. But creativity in imagining this new bag of toys seems to have stalled in 2021 as the pandemic drags on.
YOUTUBE

