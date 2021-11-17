ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How are CT school districts spending millions they received through American Rescue Plan?

By Stephanie Simoni
 4 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — We are now getting a look at how school districts in our state are spending the millions of dollars they received in the American Rescue Plan.

$1.8-billion went to schools across the state. Ninety percent of it went directly to districts, while 10 percent went to the State Department of Education.

Right now, districts are sending plans to the State Department of Education to get approved, and so far it looks like it’s going to programs, improving buildings, transportation, and staffing.

Daniel Pearson, executive director with Education for Excellence told News 8, “Our teachers are facing unprecedented staffing shortages. These staffing shortages mean that teachers are being asked to do more with fewer resources. They’re spending most of their planning periods covering for their colleagues and there’s not enough support staff in the classrooms.”

In the spending list for Connecticut, Hartford’s school district tops the list with $100-million to spend. All the districts must use it by September of 2024.

For more information go to conncan.org/blog/ARP .

