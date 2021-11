Let's get real for a second, the earth is dying all around us. There's no denying it. The earth is a gift from the universe. We're meant to take care of it so that it can take care of us. It's no coincidence that a walk in nature or a trip to the beach has the power to instantly reenergize us and expand our midset. That is how we align our frequency with the universe.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO