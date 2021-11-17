ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Blockade Australia: anti-coal activists vow more disruption despite warnings of 25-year jail sentences

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBJ2n_0cyzecTY00
Blockade Australia activists shut down the Port of Newcastle.

Two climate activists shut down activity at the world’s largest coal port on Wednesday morning by climbing on top of machinery at the Port of Newcastle and pressing an emergency safety button, bringing the export of coal to a standstill.

“As scary as [the police] might be, as scary as taking action which might ostracise you from certain communities might be, it’s not as scary as the future we are heading to,” one of the protesters, 21-year-old Hannah, said.

Over the past 10 days, a handful of climate activists have allegedly used their bodies, rope and glue as part of “destructive action” to block key bottlenecks in the multibillion-dollar coal supply chain in the Hunter, with politicians and police so far unable to stop them.

The NSW police commissioner, Mick Fuller, said protesters face jail sentences of up to 25 years, but activists who have already been charged over alleged offences last week are vowing to continue.

Home to the largest coal port in the world, the city of Newcastle and its surrounding Hunter region is an important chapter in Australia’s history of mining prosperity.

Protecting jobs in the region has also become a common excuse offered by politicians who have seen the nation become a notorious laggard on climate action.

The coalmining industry directly and indirectly employs up to 61,000 people in the Hunter, where the lush green landscape is dotted by open-cut coalmines and marked by a rail line that transported about 150m tonnes, or more than A$19bn, of coal to power plants in Australia and the world in 2020 alone.

Which is why a campaign allegedly being waged by the newly formed “Blockade Australia” has already been labelled as “nothing short of economic vandalism” by the New South Wales police minister, David Elliot.

The deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, was furious with the protesters when he visited Singleton this week. Appearing at the train station as a coal load sped past, he claimed each train load of coal was worth about $1m in export value.

He said that by Monday the blockades had disrupted $60m in exports.

“If they’ve got other ways that this nation can earn money right now, then we’re all ears,” Joyce said. “[But] in the meantime, we’ve got to make a buck.

“It’s about $100,000 in royalties, so what you’ve got here is payments for your NDIS, payments for your pharmaceutical benefits scheme, payments for pensions and unemployment benefit.”

Even Matt Kean, the NSW treasurer and energy minister who has been vocal in his criticism of the federal government’s climate transition strategy, has lashed out at the disruptions, calling for police to “throw the book” at the protesters.

“Pull your heads in – get out of the way and stop hurting other people going about their lives, running their businesses,” Kean told Sydney radio 2GB on Wednesday.

“There are hundreds of ways to make your views known and advocate for change but risking the lives of rail workers is definitely not one of them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URQl0_0cyzecTY00
The export of coal at the Port of Newcastle was brought to a standstill on Wednesday. Photograph: Blockade Australia

Faced with a backed up rail line into the port and a continuation of the activities that had resulted in the arrests of 17 protesters and disruption to $60m worth of coal exports, Fuller upped the ante, announcing the establishment of Strike Force Tuohy to target the activists on Monday.

He also warned protesters that he had received legal advice he could use an obscure charge relating to interfering with a railway with the intention of causing death or bodily harm, which carries a jail sentence of up to 25 years.

On Tuesday, two people were charged, who will now face the potential 25-year sentence.

Blockade participant Clancey Maher, who was arrested and is awaiting charges over a disruption last week, told Guardian Australia she is “fully committed to taking this kind of action again” despite the latest threats of harsher penalties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NS2W5_0cyzecTY00
Clancey Maher and Tim Neville members of the Blockade Australia mobilisation stand outside the coal port on Kooragang Island, Newcastle, Australia Photograph: Blake Sharp-Wiggins/The Guardian

At about 4.30pm last Friday, the 26-year-old allegedly climbed on to a railway bridge that runs across the Hunter River and into Newcastle port’s coal terminal on Kooragang Island, and tied rope to the tracks.

Maher, together with another protester, Tim Neville, then allegedly abseiled off the bridge, hanging about five metres above the river.

Trains could not pass, authorities were alerted and a police rescue boat drove underneath the pair as officers above lowered their ropes into the vessel.

While Maher was the first to be arrested, Neville kept rescuers occupied for considerably longer, having glued his hands to the bridge.

They allegedly stopped coal entering the port for about two-and-a-half hours.

While Neville has already appeared before court, receiving a criminal conviction and a $1,500 fine, Maher’s matter has been adjourned. She is not optimistic about the legal process she faces, saying she’s “got a history” related to previous climate protest activity.

Maher describes herself as a fulltime community organiser, and has previously been involved in protests at the Adani coalmine site.

In discussing the police operation, Fuller has said the protesters “are coming from other states and territories with particular expertise and they’re locking themselves on to these locomotives and tracks”.

Many of the protesters police have arrested have been from Victoria, and while Maher has spent time previously living in Newcastle, she is open about not being a local. She said protesters fund their own travel to the Hunter, and that the same will apply with future Blockade Australia events.

Regarding police concerns that the protesters are endangering all users of the rail line, not just workers on coal loads, Maher said this was an “expected line”, and that the participants themselves risked the most danger. “Trains are stopped with more than enough warning.”

She also said she doesn’t delight in the economic ramifications for the entire region that have infuriated politicians.

“We see it as the only way to be able to force necessary action. The alternative is less desirable.”

In statements sent to media, Blockade Australia doesn’t describe itself as a solely anti-coal group. Instead, it says it is “committed to taking the action necessary to disrupt economic bottlenecks of Australia and stop the exploitative colonial project”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for breach of road blockades injunction

Nine Insulate Britain activists have been jailed at the high court for breaching an injunction designed to prevent the group’s road blockades. Ana Heyatawin, 58, and Louis McKechnie, 20, were jailed for three months while Dr Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch-Machnik, 28, Oliver Rock, 41, Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, and James Thomas, 47, all received four-month sentences.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Tens of thousands rally against Covid curbs in Europe and Australia

Tens of thousands took to the streets in cities across Europe and Australia Saturday as anger mounted over fresh Covid restrictions imposed against a resurgent pandemic. Europe is battling a fresh wave of infections and several countries have tightened curbs, with Austria on Friday announcing a nationwide partial lockdown -- the most dramatic restrictions in Western Europe for months.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barnaby Joyce
TheConversationAU

Why the Victorian protests should concern us all

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people gathered in Melbourne to protest vaccine mandates and the Victorian government’s proposed pandemic bill. While the latest protests were relatively peaceful, they have followed a week of similar gatherings whose language and symbolism were at times violent. The protesters are a mix of groups, but the movement is riddled with far-right and alt-right extremists who, with their growing reach through social media and in the context of developments in the United States and Europe, pose one of the more significant challenges to Australian democracy in recent memory. ...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Climate activists block London’s Lambeth Bridge in protest against Insulate Britain prison sentences

Climate activists have blocked Lambeth Bridge in central London to protest the jailing of nine Insulate Britain members earlier this week.The protestors gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice before making their way over to the bridge to create a blockade, with the Metropolitan Police saying traffic had been diverted “for the safety of all”.#UPDATE | We are responding to a demonstration which is blocking Lambeth Bridge. Officers were called at 14:10hrs and remain at the scene. Road closures are in place. Traffic has had to be diverted for the safety of all.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 20, 2021The...
PROTESTS
AFP

Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny". The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions. Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian. "So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
CHINA
One Green Planet

Two Activists Protest at Australia’s Largest Coal Port

On Wednesday, two women scaled a coal mining machine in protest of the world’s largest coal port in Australia. Despite the need for fossil fuel to stop in the current climate crisis, Australia has remained adamant about continuing to mine at its coal port. With Australia not taking much action despite the world’s concerns over fossil fuels and climate change, activists have increasingly been taking action.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Australia#Blockade#Mining Equipment#Anti#Nsw#Blockade Australia
KEYT

Cuban activists blockaded at home amid protest clampdown

Cuban activists said they were forcibly trapped inside their homes on Monday, as the government clamped down on plans for opposition protests on the island. Protests are permitted under the Cuban constitution. However, the government had vowed not to allow Monday’s planned demonstrations — intended to call for greater political freedoms — claiming they were a pretext to stir up trouble on the communist-run island, and that they’d been secretly organized by Cuban exiles and the US.
PROTESTS
mining-technology.com

Australia’s addiction to coal

As more and more countries, banks, and asset managers divest from coal, its eventual phase out seems to be on the horizon. However, a number of countries are stubbornly resisting efforts. Australia in particular is finding it hard to break its addiction. Coal remains a key player in its energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nbc15.com

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor. It’s the maximum penalty under three charges and was imposed despite calls by the United States and rights groups for Fenster’s release. It is also harshest punishment yet...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Sydney
hngn.com

Former Hong Kong Delivery Man Ma Chun-man Dubbed As ‘Captain America 2.0’ Says He Doesn’t Regret Protesting Despite Almost Six-Year Jail Sentence

A Hong Kong District Court Judge just convicted the second individual accused of inciting secession during a recent pro-democracy protest in the country. According to reports, 31-year-old Ma Chun-man was sentenced to almost six years in jail after he was found guilty of inciting secession due to the slogans and placards that he used at a rally.
ENTERTAINMENT
International Business Times

Australia Vows To Sell Coal 'For Decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Blocking Cambo oil field would risk leaving UK at mercy of global shortages

Blocking long-planned energy projects like the controversial Cambo oil field would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages, industry experts have warned.OGUK, the trade body which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, has said that if new projects are not approved the country would become increasingly reliant on foreign supplies, and warned that this could leave people exposed to global energy shortages and soaring prices.Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said: “If we cut our own supplies of gas and oil faster than we can reduce demand then we will have to import more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Violence erupts at Covid curb protest in Brussels

Violence broke out at a protest against anti-Covid measures in Brussels on Sunday, in which police said tens of thousands of people took part. The march began peacefully but police later fired water cannon and tear gas in response to protesters throwing projectiles, an AFP photographer witnessed. AFP also saw at least two police injured in the events, as officers in riot gear charged the crowd backed by water cannon. One protester was seen being evacuated by an ambulance near the Berlaymont, the EU headquarters. Police told Belga news agency that three police officers were injured in the rioting, without giving further details.
PROTESTS
AFP

Georgia's jailed ex-leader Saakashvili ends 50-day hunger strike

Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili ended his 50-day hunger strike Saturday after he was moved to a military hospital from a prison clinic, his doctor said. The flamboyant pro-Western reformer launched a hunger strike after being jailed upon his return from exile in Ukraine on October 1, saying his arrest was political. On Thursday, Saakashvili, 53, fainted and doctors urged authorities to move him to a regular clinic, saying his life was in danger. Georgian authorities had initially rejected the medical recommendations, but Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said Friday they were open to moving Saakashvili to a military hospital "where his health and security will be protected at most by the state."
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy